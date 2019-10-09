Trump wants ethnic cleansing in Syria to happen in a ‘humane way’ — but can’t define what that means

President Donald Trump wants Turkey to act in a “humane manner” while conducting an expected ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kurds in Syria.
Trump made the comments in the Roosevelt Room of the White House following an event on cutting government regulations.
Trump was asked about a proposal by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to impose sanctions on Turkey over their invasion of Syria.
“I think that is ok. I already told that the President Erdoğan — far more than sanctions, I will do more than sanctions,” Trump argued.
“Lindsey and I feel differently, I think Lindsay would like to stay there for the next 200 years, maybe add a couple hundred thousand people every place. But I disagree with him on that. But I will tell you that I do agree on sanctions. But I actually think much tougher than sanctions, if he does not do it in a humane way,” Trump argued.
“What is the humane way, what does that mean?” a reporter asked.
“We will have to define that as we go along,” Trump replied. “He could do it in a soft manner, or in a tough manner. If he doesn’t unfairly, he will pay a big — does it unfairly, he will pay a big price.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.