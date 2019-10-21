Trump wants to ‘wash his hands of responsibility for the Kurds’: US official tells NBC News
A source reportedly told NBC News on Monday that President Donald Trump wants to “wash his hands of responsibility for the Kurds.”
NBC correspondent Richard Engel reported the remarks on Monday morning.
“US officials tell me Trump wants to wash his hands of responsibility for the Kurds,” Engel wrote on Twitter. “The US mil/gov gave Kurds REPEATED assurances of protection. US even asked Kurds to REMOVE defenses BEFORE the Turkish offensive. Kurds complied and now being displaced. WH says not our problem.”
Read the tweet below.
US officials tell me Trump wants to wash his hands of responsibility for the Kurds. The US mil/gov gave Kurds REPEATED assurances of protection. US even asked Kurds to REMOVE defenses BEFORE the Turkish offensive. Kurds complied and now being displaced. WH says not our problem.
— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 21, 2019