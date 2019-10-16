Trump waves off deaths in Syria: The Kurds are ‘no angels’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to leave Syria by saying the Kurds are “no angels.”

Trump made the remarks during a White House meeting.

“They are no angels, by the way,” he was quoted as saying about the Kurds.

Republicans have accused Trump of betraying a U.S. ally by abandoning the Kurds to be crushed by Turkish forces in Syria.

Read some of the reports below.

Per pool, Trump described the Kurds as "no angels." Your regular reminder that the Kurds were our allies in the fight against ISIS — which Trump has taken full credit for eradicating. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) October 16, 2019

President Trump in Oval Office: "If turkey goes into Syria it is between Turkey and Syria. It’s not our problem" — Susan Kroll (@suekroll) October 16, 2019

Trump on Turkey/Syria via @colvinj: “All American soldiers are away from the site. Syria and Turkey can fight…They’ve got a lot of sand over there…“There’s a lot of sand that they can play with." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 16, 2019

Trump says the Kurds, who lost roughly 11,000 people in Syria during the U.S.-led campaign against ISIS, are “no angels” (via @justinsink) — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) October 16, 2019

Trump in WH just now on the Syria-Kurds crisis: “It is not our problem.” ISIS prisoners escaping? No problemo? Thank you, Trump voters. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 16, 2019