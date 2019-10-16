Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump waves off deaths in Syria: The Kurds are ‘no angels’

Published

44 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to leave Syria by saying the Kurds are “no angels.”

Trump made the remarks during a White House meeting.

“They are no angels, by the way,” he was quoted as saying about the Kurds.

Republicans have accused Trump of betraying a U.S. ally by abandoning the Kurds to be crushed by Turkish forces in Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read some of the reports below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP lawmaker will run for Senate in Kansas — as a Democrat

Published

1 min ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

A Kansas state lawmaker who left the Republican Party last year will run next year for the U.S. Senate -- as a Democrat.

State Sen. Barbara Bollier (D-Mission Hills) will run for the seat held since 1997 by the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS), reported the Associated Press.

Republicans have not lost a U.S. Senate race in Kansas since 1932, but Democrats are feeling more confident with the victories last year of Gov. Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump waves off deaths in Syria: The Kurds are ‘no angels’

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to leave Syria by saying the Kurds are "no angels."

Trump made the remarks during a White House meeting.

"They are no angels, by the way," he was quoted as saying about the Kurds.

Republicans have accused Trump of betraying a U.S. ally by abandoning the Kurds to be crushed by Turkish forces in Syria.

Read some of the reports below.

Per pool, Trump described the Kurds as "no angels." Your regular reminder that the Kurds were our allies in the fight against ISIS -- which Trump has taken full credit for eradicating.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s tax inconsistencies look like ‘bank fraud’: Ex-prosecutor

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance argued that the inconsistencies in Trump's tax information resemble outright "bank fraud," and must be subject to further investigation:

No surprise that Trump’s NY state tax filings are inconsistent with bank loan applications. Perhaps there’s an explanation but it looks like either bank fraud or tax fraud & at a minimum, merits further investigation. https://t.co/czxdpNjrvA

— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 16, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 