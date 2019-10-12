Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump went golfing ‘while America’s loyalest allies in the Middle East are slaughtered’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump was criticized on Saturday for spending his day golfing while Turkey “slaughtered” America’s Kurdish allies in Syria.

According to the White House pool report, Trump was spotted in “golf gear and a red cap” as his motorcade left the White House for Trump National Golf Club. There was “a giant inflatable Trump rat at the entrance of the club” and signings reading “resign” and “traitor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are conflicting accounts as to how many hundreds of days Trump has spent at one of his golf course as president.

Huffington Post White House correspondent S.V. Dáte said it was Trump’s 220th day at a golf course he owns. Robert Maquire, the research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said it was Trump’s 233rd trip to one of his golf courses as president. MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin scored it as Trump’s 236th day at a Trump golf course.

Trump was criticized for golfing after causing a humanitarian crisis in Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump met indicted Giuliani associate years earlier than previously reported

Published

1 min ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump met an indicted associate of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani years earlier than has previously been reported.

"A photograph of President Donald Trump posing with a recently indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani was posted online in April 2014, two years prior to what had been their first known interaction," Politico reported Saturday. "In the photo, Trump and Lev Parnas stand shoulder to shoulder, smiling at the camera at what appears to be an outdoor nighttime event. Trump wears a white, Trump-branded cap and white shirt under a jacket. Parnas wears a royal blue collared shirt."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That’s a war crime’: Ex-Trump envoy Brett McGurk is outraged by assassination of Hevrin Khalaf

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump went golfing ‘while America’s loyalest allies in the Middle East are slaughtered’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was criticized on Saturday for spending his day golfing while Turkey "slaughtered" America's Kurdish allies in Syria.

According to the White House pool report, Trump was spotted in "golf gear and a red cap" as his motorcade left the White House for Trump National Golf Club. There was "a giant inflatable Trump rat at the entrance of the club" and signings reading "resign" and "traitor."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image