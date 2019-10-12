Trump went golfing ‘while America’s loyalest allies in the Middle East are slaughtered’

President Donald Trump was criticized on Saturday for spending his day golfing while Turkey “slaughtered” America’s Kurdish allies in Syria.

According to the White House pool report, Trump was spotted in “golf gear and a red cap” as his motorcade left the White House for Trump National Golf Club. There was “a giant inflatable Trump rat at the entrance of the club” and signings reading “resign” and “traitor.”

There are conflicting accounts as to how many hundreds of days Trump has spent at one of his golf course as president.

Huffington Post White House correspondent S.V. Dáte said it was Trump’s 220th day at a golf course he owns. Robert Maquire, the research director at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said it was Trump’s 233rd trip to one of his golf courses as president. MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin scored it as Trump’s 236th day at a Trump golf course.

Trump was criticized for golfing after causing a humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Golfing while America’s loyalest allies in the Middle East are slaughtered. https://t.co/sQmXL34MhT — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 12, 2019

here are the protesters who greeted the president as he arrived at the Trump National Golf Club pic.twitter.com/Q7pS5CSMXP — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) October 12, 2019

While American allies are being slaughtered and ISIS prisoners in Syria are running free—Donald Trump is spending his 236th day on a golf course. Priorities. pic.twitter.com/gQNwyisJ1U — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 12, 2019

Leaving the nation in a constitutional crisis and our allies in the Middle East under attack, lazy #NoNothingDonald goes golfing today. Again. pic.twitter.com/TQnBDl0qbY — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 12, 2019