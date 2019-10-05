Trump will ‘literally take out’ Pence, Barr, and Pompeo if he goes down for Ukraine: MSNBC guest
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Columbia University lecturer and political commentator Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that if President Donald Trump goes down in the Ukraine scandal, he will see to it that no one in his immediate inner circle of loyalists escapes unscathed.
“So, look, we have Pompeo, who is an enabler,” said Jean-Pierre. “We have Pence, who is a partner in crime. We have Barr, who is doing the cover-up. And they’re all going down with the ship. They’re not going to take that exit ramp. They’re going to stay on that ship with Donald Trump. And here’s the thing, if Donald — I think, I believe, if Donald Trump goes down, he’s going to take everybody with him. He’s not going to let Barr or Pence or Pompeo come through this alive. He will literally take them out.”
“So when it comes to Democrats, this is the second thing I wanted to say — when it comes to Democrats, I think this is the difference between Mueller and where we are today, where we’re actually in an impeachment inquiry,” added Jean-Pierre. “With Mueller, the Mueller probe, Mueller wasn’t leaking, right? It was just one side of the argument that we were hearing, which was Donald Trump and all of his enablers and all of his, you know, folks who are following him really hard. And so, they were muddying the waters, and we had nothing to really push back.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP lawmaker calls for impeachment hearings on Pence and Barr in scorching attack on Trump administration
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy," former Florida Rep. Dave Jolly (R) launched at broadside at Donald Trump, and called for the House to open impeachment hearings on Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, and referring to recent revelations about White House shenanigans at the highest level of the Trump administration, Jolly called out the web of corruption that has engulfed everyone in Trump's orbit.
Noting Pence's dissembling about his involvement with Ukraine, Jolly got right to the point.
"I think the House should respond by opening an impeachment inquiry into the vice president of the United States and they should also include the secretary of state and others," Jolly asserted. "We know about the infamous phone call at the end of July with Trump. The text messages all occurred between the end of July and throughout August preceding the president sending Vice President Pence to meet with [Ukraine president] Zelensky on September 1 where he told the vice president, we're not giving you the aid, we're not giving you the assistance. All of this was occuring at the same time."
New EU ambassador accused of being nothing more than a ‘spy for the Trump team’ by ex-Ambassador McFaul
On MSNBC's "AM Joy," former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul warned that President Donald Trump's new ambassador to the European Union is little more than a puppet to spy for him — and help with pressuring the country into investigating for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, something the previous ambassador refused to do on principle.
"You've been on the air a lot talking about these back-and-forth conversations, and you made, I think, a really salient point, which is that with all of these different people who are talking back and forth about what Ukraine could do for the United States in these investigations, only one person said this is a bad idea and explicitly said we can't trade aid for dirt," said anchor Joy Reid. "Why do you suppose only one person could see that clearly?"
Trump is a ‘walking advertisement for whistleblowers’ and his tantrums are creating more of them: Conservative commentator
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," Naval War College professor and Never-Trump conservative commentator Tom Nichols weighed in on the explosion of whistleblowers coming out to allege wrongdoing within the Trump administration — from the president's attempt to strong-arm Ukraine for political dirt, to allegations that the Treasury Department interfered with an audit of the president's tax returns.
Indeed, Nichols argued, by putting the concept of whistleblowers front and center in the public consciousness with his furious reactions to every new facet of the scandal, Trump may actually be "advertising" whistleblowing — and creating more of it down the line.