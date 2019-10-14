Trump’s 2020 campaign distances itself from absurdly violent pro-Trump video
A brutal video clip depicting Donald Trump shooting and stabbing media characters and political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters, the New York Times reported Sunday.
In the internet meme — taken from a scene in the movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service” — the US president’s head is superimposed on a man opening fire at people whose faces have been replaced with the logos of outlets including CNN, the Washington Post and NBC TV.
As the rampage continues inside the “Church of Fake News”, the Trump character strikes late senator John McCain on the back of the neck and torches the head of Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential rival.
He throws Republican senator Mitt Romney to the ground and strikes former president Barack Obama in the back and slams him against a wall.
The organizer of last week’s “American Priority” event — which was held at Trump’s resort in Miami — said the clip was part of a “meme exhibit.”
“American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech,” Alex Phillips told the Times.
CNN wrote on Twitter: “This is not the first time that supporters of the President have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining, but it is by far and away the worst.”
Trump, the White House and his campaign must denounce the clip, the channel said, adding that “anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence.”
The White House Correspondents’ Association also called on Trump to denounce the meme.
Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 election campaign, told the Times the “video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence.”
Media organizations have come under regular verbal attack from Trump and his supporters.
At rallies, the US president repeatedly encourages the crowd to boo and heckle journalists covering the event, calling them “fake news” and “enemy of the people.”
Trump has previously tweeted a roughly edited video clip of him attacking a wrestler whose head had been superimposed with a CNN logo.
2020 Election
Furious ex-White House official rains hell on Trump video of church slaughter: ’Mass shootings are not jokes!’
A CNN panel was equally appalled and furious about a video that was shown at the conservative conference held at a hotel owned by Donald Trump that showed the president slaughtering church worshipers who rrepresented CNN, NPR, MSNBC and Black Lives Matter in the "Church of Fake News."
Speaking with hosts John Avlon and Alisyn Camerota, former President Bill Clinton communications director Joe Lockhart seemed visibly angry that it was shown at a conservative sanctioned event that featured Sarah Sanders and Don Trump Jr. as speakers.
Asked by Avlon, "Has there been anything remotly like this in American political history or something truly new and dangerous?"
2020 Election
Voters often parrot the party line, even when polls suggest otherwise
As the 2020 election approaches, voters will see a variety of polls. Many of them will be misleading.
Over time, political science has learned which types of questions are informative and which are not, based on models of public opinion. But many of the questions that polling organizations ask simply do not inform the public.
I am a political scientist who studies polarization and the gaps between the public and their representatives on political matters.
2020 Election
We’d love to hear the Democratic debaters answer these six important questions this week– but we probably won’t hear them asked
Here’s the thing about these election debates that continue on Tuesday: They are not working. That is, however effective at eliminating the worst fund-raisers, they do not serve as a good screen for the range of skills that we think make for a good president or good governing.
Rather, they are an expression of our societal obsession with voting people off the island for a momentary gaffe or noticing an ugliness in pursuit of self that seems a phrase too far. The truth is that none of the proposals being wickedly thrown across these stages will emerge whole in the maw of Congress and enactment.