Trump’s attack on congressional legitimacy ‘boggles the mind’: Ex-Whitewater counsel
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Whitewater senior counsel Paul Rosenzweig and anchor Erin Burnett discussed how Alexander Hamilton warned about leaders like Trump in his writings — and the president’s stunning declaration of the impeachment probe as “crap” and “illegitimate.”
“Historian Ron Chernow, whose biography on Hamilton is the biography, the one used for the Broadway musical, wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post,” said Burnett. “He says Hamilton, who was a defender of executive power, would have supported impeaching Donald Trump. He cites one of his Federalist Papers, where Hamilton writes, in part, ‘When a man unprincipled in his private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper … when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity to take every opportunity of embarrassing the general government and bringing it under suspicion, it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.’ Hamilton warning such a leader will become a demagogue and a tyrant … Does it sound like Hamilton, even so long ago, could have been warning about a person like President Trump, Paul?”
“Well, what he’s warning about is an authoritarian populist who destroys American institutions as a way of maintaining power and cowing his political opposition,” said Rosenzweig. “He was experienced with that in his times, people who had ambition and avarice, and I think that it’s very much a lesson that should be translated into what’s happening today.”
“I can’t imagine how anyone could think that a process that is explicitly provided for as a check against abuse of authority was, itself, an illegitimate act of Congress,” added Rosenzweig. “It boggles the mind.”
Senate Republicans are ‘frustrated’ that Mulvaney has ruined everything: CNN reporter
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Phil Mattingly noted that there is tremendous "frustration" among Senate Republicans over President Donald Trump's acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, for acknowledging a quid pro quo and throwing a wrench in the president's defense against impeachment efforts.
"The Republicans we're talking to tonight are not nearly in the same place that Mitt Romney is on most things, but on Mick Mulvaney, there is an agreement and broad frustration," said Mattingly. "Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) saying he believed if you ask Mick Mulvaney, he would acknowledge it wasn't his best performance over the last couple of interviews. Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the number two ranked Republican said it is, 'a rough patch for Mick Mulvaney.'"
Republicans will do everything except ‘stand up and defend the Constitution’: Judiciary Democrat blasts GOP for shielding Trump
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) excoriated his Republican colleagues for staging stunts on the House floor to try to shield President Donald Trump from accountability in impeachment proceedings.
"Your Republican colleagues have taken President Trump's advice and going to try in the next hour or so to censure the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "There will be a vote we're told. Maybe a procedural vote. First of all, set the scene. Tell us what will happen and is this appropriate?"
"Well, of course it is not appropriate," said Deutch, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee. "What would be appropriate would be for my Republican colleagues to do two things, Wolf. And it is what everyone has a right to expect of them. One, is to answer the question whether they think it is appropriate for the president of the United States to use his office to pressure a foreign government for political gain, to ask them to interfere in our elections, number one. And second, perhaps to go to the White House and tell the president that if he really thought that he did nothing wrong and if he thought that he had nothing to hide, then they would stop stonewalling Congress and try to prevent people from coming up here to speak with us. That is where their focus ought to be."