Trump’s ‘brain failure’ prevents him from thinking in ‘abstract terms’: professor of psychiatry
In a series of tweets from this Tuesday, psychiatry professor John M. Talmadge, MD, wrote that President Trump’s “mental impairment” prevents him from thinking in “abstract terms.”
Talmadge, who is a physician and clinical professor of psychiatry at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center, theorized that Trump “cannot weigh options, assess risk, or foresee consequences,” adding that concepts like “fairness, justice, honor, and integrity quite literally do not register,” which is apparent in “every interview or press encounter.”
“He never states an abstract thought or idea,” writes Talmadge.
“Instead he falls back on simple adjectives: disgraceful, horrible, low-intelligence, perfect, innocent, nasty, stupid, fake, etc. He’s driven by negative emotion, often paranoid and often insulting, vulgar, vitriolic,” he continued.
This Trumpian brain failure is hard for normal people to understand because for normal people, abstract thought is natural, baked in, largely unnoticed. Normal people see the consequences, assess risk, make rational decisions most of the time. What is true today is that…
— John M. Talmadge, MD (@JohnMTalmadgeMD) October 23, 2019
Talmadge is the latest in a long list of psychological experts who’ve diagnosed Trump from afar. In 2017, more than two dozen psychiatrists and psychologists published a book about their consensus that Trump’s mental state “presents a clear and present danger to our nation and individual well-being.”
Talmadge agrees.
“What is true today is that Trump is not normal, Trump is mentally impaired, Trump cannot think normally, and Trump is dangerous,” he tweeted. “When he is removed from office he literally will not understand what happened. He will have to make up a story, tell lies, and rant about Hillary’s DNC server.”
While arguing that there are serious ethical questions about diagnosing someone’s psychological condition when they’re not a patient, NPR’s Alex Green contends that is “possible to understand Trump without ever invoking [mental] disability.”
“He is a relentless self-promoter, willing to do anything to climb to the top. He is dogmatic and unwavering in his cause. To many of us, he is a recognizable figure. He is the most banal and commonplace telling of the American Dream.”
“This is not intellectual disability,” Green concludes. “This is not mental illness. This is the status quo played out to a logical end.”
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
David Cay Johnston: Trump’s lawless mob of renegade Republicans was egged on by Sean Hannity
The Republican gang that crashed a secure hearing room on Capitol Hill Wednesday was no flash mob. Donald Trump, working with junior Republican House members, arranged the stunt, equally lawless and juvenile.
"To be a Democrat you can’t believe in truth, reason, common sense,” Fox's Sean Hannity thundered on Tuesday night, projecting on House Democrats the barbarous tactics of the Republican backbenchers. “This is now a lawless mob. Now nothing we are witnessing is driven by facts, law, constitutionality. No, a psychotic rage and hatred at all things Trump.”Pizza and Cell Phones
There indeed would just hours later be a lawless mob on Capitol Hill, but not one composed of Democrats. Instead, we saw an invasion of a secure hearing room by two dozen white Republicans, all but one male. The mob, led by know-nothing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), ordered Chik-Fil-A and pizza, leaving a mess when they departed, and improperly used cell phones.
Breaking Banner
Pentagon official corroborated damning quid-pro-quo testimony against Trump: report
Pentagon official Laura Cooper testified on Wednesday at the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, and one reporter says that she largely corroborated the damning testimony delivered by ambassador Bill Taylor.
Kate Brannen, the managing editor at Just Security and a former reporter at Foreign Policy and Politico, says her sources claim that Cooper told House investigators that "there was unanimous support from Trump's Cabinet and the interagency to supply Ukraine with security assistance" but "the White House withheld it anyway."
Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross facing investigation over use of private email account
The National Archives and Records Administration has launched an investigation into Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's use of a private email account for government business, according to Politico.
This article was originally published at Salon
The news outlet cited a public letter sent by the archives earlier this month to the Commerce Department's chief information officer, saying "the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has become aware of a potential unauthorized disposition of U.S. Department of Commerce records."