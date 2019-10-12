Trump’s ‘conservative media firewall’ is in shambles as Drudge turns on the president: CNN host
On CNN Saturday, center-right talk show host Michael Smerconish noted that President Donald Trump appears to be slipping with an absolutely critical group of people: Conservatives in the media.
“President Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives seems increasingly likely, setting up a trial in the Senate,” said Smerconish. “How Republicans sitting as jurors handle their responsibility might be dependent upon the party’s leadership, but I am not referring to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his cohorts — I’m talking about the conservative media, where some cracks have recently appeared in the president’s firewall.”
“In the last 30 years, the triumvirate of talk radio, Fox News, and the Drudge Report have supplanted the conventional Republican Party apparatus,” continued Smerconish. “This is the glue of the GOP, where the base gets its guidance and its marching orders, and the influence is especially felt in primary season in closed primary states. That is why it’s significant that at both Fox News and the Drudge Report, there have been signs of discontent with the president.”
“Donald Trump’s candidacy, well, that was welcomed at Drudge with encouraging led lines like these: ‘THE DONALD GOES FOR THE WHITE HOUSE!’ ‘TRUMP ROCKS RACE!’ ‘NOW THEY TAKE HIM SERIOUSLY!'” said Smerconish. “And after he was elected, you get, ‘TRUMP ROCKS THE HOUSE: FIVE MINUTE OVATION AS HE ENTERED TO CHEERS.’ ‘PRESIDENT FOR 10 WEEKS! ‘GIVE HIM A BREAK.” Things have recently changed. Now it’s ‘TRANSCRIPT RELEASED … REPUBLICAN CRACKS EMERGE.’ ‘FOX SHOCK: 51% WANT TRUMP REMOVED,’ and this ominous photo, ‘FEAR: WHISTLEBLOWER ASKS TO TESTIFY IN WRITING.’ Today, this morning. The front page, how Shepherd Smith is leaving. ‘TRUMP CRITIC EXITS, COLLEAGUES STUNNED, PRESIDENT CELEBRATES.'”
“Ironically, Drudge became the go-to source for conservatives in the last American impeachment process, trumpeting every negative comment for President Bill Clinton,” added Smerconish. “In January 1998, you’ll remember it was Drudge who first revealed that Newsweek had killed a Michael Isikoff story on the White House intern scandal hours before publication. And then in 1999, that NBC’s ‘Dateline’ was not releasing an explosive interview with a woman named Jaunita Broaddrick, who accused Bill Clinton of a past sexual assault.”
“So is Drudge doing it because he has soured on Trump, or because he is sensing a change in his readership?” asked Smerconish. “Either way, it’s not good for the president.”
Giuliani is ‘in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts’ as Trump abandons him: Ex-Asst. US attorney
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," early Saturday morning, former assistant U.S. Attorney Elie Honig said that ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is going to have his hands full because he is likely under investigation by federal authorities for multiple crimes.
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Honig summed up the current status of the attorney representing President Donald Trump as being "in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts."
"First, Rudy Giuliani working in the United States to further the interests of Ukraine, requirements are that he be registered as a foreign lobbyist -- he is not," Honig explained. "If he's working for President Trump, he's got problems too because we know the charges of the two other [Ukrainian] individuals, money was pouring in."
Trump says he doesn’t know if Rudy Giuliani is still his attorney
According to a video obtained by CNN of President Donald Trump speaking to the press before heading to a MAGA rally in Louisiana, it appears the president isn't sure if Rudy Giuliani is still his attorney.
"President Trump talking to reporters on the south lawn of the White House as he gets ready to board Marine One -- is asked by Pamela Brown whether or not Rudy Giuliani is still his lawyer," Wolf Blitzer said announcing the video.
"Well, I don't know," Trump said. "I haven't spoken to Rudy. I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He's a very good attorney and he has been my attorney, yeah, sure."
Trump’s plan to fire ‘witnesses’ at NSC is going to blow up in his face: ‘They can still file whistleblower complaints’
Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, a former adviser to the National Security Council said that Donald Trump's plan to gut the NSC and fill it with political appointees will likely blow up in his face by possibly creating more whistleblowers.
Speaking with host Boris Sanchez, Sam Vinograd explained that the White House wants to gut the NSC.
With host Sanchez pointing out, "The National Security Adviser, Robert O'Brien recently announced he would be stripping the NSC staff by half and installing political appointees," Vinograd claimed the White House's motives were obvious.
"It looks like they're trying to get rid of witnesses to a crime," she explained before warning, "They can still file whistleblower complaints, and if they're fired, guess what? They can still testify before Congress -- it's a poor legal strategy. "