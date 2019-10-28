Trump’s DC hotel will triple the price for rooms during a planned Republican retreat: report

On Monday, Law and Crime reported that the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. plans to dramatically raise room rates on November 7, when a two day Republican Party retreat is scheduled to begin on the premises.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has determined that the hotel will be charging $1,345 for a “premier” room and $1,395 for a “deluxe” room — the two cheapest kinds of rooms at the hotel. That is roughly a 200 percent increase from their average price.

The Republican event, known as the “Save the Senate” retreat, will feature eight sitting GOP senators, as well as Trump himself.