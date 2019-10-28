Trump’s DC hotel will triple the price for rooms during a planned Republican retreat: report
On Monday, Law and Crime reported that the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. plans to dramatically raise room rates on November 7, when a two day Republican Party retreat is scheduled to begin on the premises.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has determined that the hotel will be charging $1,345 for a “premier” room and $1,395 for a “deluxe” room — the two cheapest kinds of rooms at the hotel. That is roughly a 200 percent increase from their average price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Republican event, known as the “Save the Senate” retreat, will feature eight sitting GOP senators, as well as Trump himself.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: