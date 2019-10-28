Quantcast
Trump’s DC hotel will triple the price for rooms during a planned Republican retreat: report

1 hour ago

On Monday, Law and Crime reported that the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. plans to dramatically raise room rates on November 7, when a two day Republican Party retreat is scheduled to begin on the premises.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has determined that the hotel will be charging $1,345 for a “premier” room and $1,395 for a “deluxe” room — the two cheapest kinds of rooms at the hotel. That is roughly a 200 percent increase from their average price.

The Republican event, known as the “Save the Senate” retreat, will feature eight sitting GOP senators, as well as Trump himself.


Trump has ‘reshaped’ the evangelical movement into an ‘image of himself’: Columnist

1 min ago

October 28, 2019

On Monday, columnist Michael Gerson wrote for the Washington Post that in cutting a devil's bargain to support President Donald Trump in return for their political agenda, right-wing evangelicals have let their culture and identity be co-opted by Trumpism — saying that "evangelicals have been reshaped into the image of Trump himself."

"The story of Noah is an odd curricular choice for young children. Fresh off the boat, according to the biblical account, he plants a vineyard, gets drunk and lies naked in his tent. This is a source of consternation to Noah’s sons, who don’t want to see the dark side, much less the backside, of their father. So they cover him with a handy duvet," wrote Gerson. "I thought of drunk, naked Noah while reading the Public Religion Research Institute’s 2019 American Values Survey. In the PRRI survey’s pages, white evangelical Protestants (WEPs) are fully disrobed. And it is an embarrassing sight."

‘Pelosi has the goods’: Ex-Obama lawyer calls Trump’s impeachment case ‘gravy’

5 mins ago

October 28, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi "has the good" on President Donald Trump, a top former White House attorney explained on Monday.

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal was interviewed on "The Beat" by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

The host asked attempts by the White House to stonewall Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (R-FL).

"This is one in which Schiff and Pelosi and the house of representatives already have the goods," Katyal explained.

"Donald Trump gave it to them. He turned over the transcript, which wasn’t even a full transcript. Whatever that memorandum of the conversation was on July 25th. And that itself is so damning," he explained.

How the Supreme Court and the morbidly rich are ruining democracy in America

53 mins ago

October 28, 2019

Chief Justice John Roberts and Donald Trump

People being killed by wildfires in California and people dying because they can’t afford their insulin are the same thing. Both represent the capture of government by corporations—in other words, both are symptoms of democracy in the United States being replaced by a corporate state with little regard for morality, life or the law.

In 1976, for the first time in America’s history, five conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that rich people owning their own personal politicians was constitutionally protected because the money they were using to buy legislators and legislation was “free speech.” The case was Buckley v. Valeo. In 1978, SCOTUS extended that logic to corporations in First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti.

