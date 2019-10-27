Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s glorification of ISIS leader’s gory death panned by critics

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump’s announcement Sunday morning that the U.S. military killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday night was peppered with glorifications of the violence that led to the militant’s death that critics found unsettling.

“He died like a dog,” said Trump of al-Baghdadi.

The president recounted the militant leader’s last moments in detail in a Sunday morning news conference:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming. The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house un-injured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, who had dragged three children with him to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, but test results gave certain and positive identification.

“Trump relishes describing ghastly violence,” tweeted CNBC reporter John Harwood.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump in his comments celebrated the courage of a military dog that assisted in the raid—a sharp contrast to how the president normally treats the four-legged animals in his rhetoric and in how he described the death of al-Baghdadi.

“He both praised a dog and described Baghdadi as having died ‘like a dog,'” The Intercept‘s Medhi Hasan told Common Dreams. “Tells you much about his thought process—or lack thereof.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an apparent attempt to mimic former President Barack Obama’s iconic photo of the 2011 raid that killed 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, the White House released a photo showing Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and assorted generals sitting around a table. Hasan’s Intercept colleague Glenn Greenwald mocked the photo on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture’s metadata, said photojournalist Pete Souza, indicates it was posed well after the fact, not taken live.

“The raid, as reported, took place at 3:30pm Washington time,” Souza tweeted. “The photo, as shown in the camera IPTC data, was taken at ’17:05:24.'”

Trump did not notify Democratic congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of the raid beforehand, claiming he was concerned about “leaks.” Pelosi, in response, demanded the administration brief the House on the action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenwald, on Twitter, wondered how the tension between Democrats’ instinct to criticize the president would reconcile with their past praise of Obama’s bin Laden raid.

“It’s genuinely fascinating watching Democrats in real time struggle to figure out what to say about this,” said Greenwald. “They want to be patriotic and anti-ISIS, but also need a way to malign Trump without contradicting their gushing Obama praise over OBL: not an easy balancing act. Good luck!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US officials say ‘risky’ ISIS raid ‘happened largely in spite of President Trump’s actions’: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump's claim of being behind the military incursion to collect ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was more than an overstatement and that he made the long-planned operation more difficult because of his impulsive decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

As the Times reports, military intelligence officials have been tracking Baghdadi's movements for months after getting tips from one of his wives and a courier.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence flinches and refuses to call impeachment witnesses ‘liars’ in tense CBS interview

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Vice President Mike Pence tapdanced his away out of calling multiple career U.S. diplomats "liars" at the prompting of Face the Nation host Magaret Brennan on Sunday morning.

Asked about credible testimony from multiple State Department officials and ambassadors that Donald Trump tried to offer foreign aid to Ukraine for dirt on political opponents, Pence seemed to want to have nothing to do with the line of questioning.

“We have had at least four U.S. officials under oath say that they had knowledge of a deal being offered that made military aid and a meeting with the president contingent on opening an investigation that relates to the company Joe Biden’s son served on the board of,” Brennan began. “Are they all lying?”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Obama photographer calls into question White House photo of Trump in Situation Room during ISIS raid

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 27, 2019

By

Sunday morning the White House photographer for former President Barack Obama suggested that members of Donald Trump's administration,  along with the president, posed for a Situation Room picture in the wake of a U.S. military raid that resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at a time other than the White House claimed.

Pete Souza, the former director of the White House Photography Office, noted that the timestamp of the photo did not match up with the reported time of the operation.

On Twitter, he wrote:  "The raid, as reported, took place at 3:30PM Washington time. The photo, as shown in the camera IPTC data, was taken at "17:05:24"

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image