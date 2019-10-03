Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s latest Biden rant ‘makes it harder for supporters to defend him’: Conservative writer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Washington Examiner writer Philip Klein has penned a scathing new column taking President Donald Trump to task for his latest rant in which he encouraged both Ukraine and China to launch investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the start of his column, Klein argues that Republicans’ efforts to make the current impeachment inquiry an indictment of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) were actually bearing fruit — until Trump pulled the rug out from under them by calling on two foreign powers to investigate his political rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump cannot help himself from making statements that keep his own conduct front and center,” he writes. On Thursday morning, Trump stood in front of the White House and not only said that Ukraine should investigate the Bidens but also China… Trump’s defenders want to focus on Schiff and the media and the deep state because it’s really difficult to argue that Trump’s underlying conduct has been a positive thing. He sees no problem with asking foreign countries to investigate a domestic political rival, even if, in the case of China, it’s an adversary.”

Klein hedges on whether Trump’s behavior in this case warrants impeachment, but he concludes that no amount of spinning or deflection by Trump supporters will actually make it appropriate.

“Trump’s defenders can point fingers at the coordinated efforts of leftist institutions to take down Trump all they want,” he writes. “But just because people are out to get him doesn’t mean he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Volker docs bombshell: Top US diplomat said Ukraine aid was withheld ‘for help with a political campaign’

Published

60 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Newly revealed text messages show that the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine expressed concerns about the Trump administration withholding aid to the country for political purposes.

ABC News reports that the text messages were revealed as part of a document dump by Kurt Volker, who last week resigned as the Trump administration's special envoy to Ukraine.

In the text exchange obtained by ABC News, Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, told a group of fellow American diplomats that "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," a reference to the Trump administration's decision to put a hold on aid to Ukraine.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

When Republicans turn on Trump it will all happen at once: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Even with the looming threat of impeachment over the Ukraine whistleblower scandal, Republicans are unlikely to kick President Donald Trump to the curb — they have, after all, stood by him after horrific racism, human rights abuses, boasts of sexual assault, and trampling of basic human decency.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter flips-flops from denial to approval after reporter tells him president publicly asked Ukraine to probe Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

A supporter waiting to hear President Donald Trump speak Thursday afternoon expressed an intractable contradiction about his hopes for the event.

Trump was scheduled to announce the executive order "Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction" during a speech at The Villages, his first large public event since Congress launched a formal impeachment inquiry that has consumed his presidency, reported the Orlando Sentinel.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image