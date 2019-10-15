Trump’s latest rage tweet blows up in his face as ‘Impeach the Pres’ becomes top trending Twitter topic

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again attacked House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — but his attack immediately boomeranged after it resulted in the phrase “Impeach the Pres” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, Trump argued that Democrats can’t possibly impeach him because of the strength of the American economy.

“MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY!” the president wrote. “Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres.”

Other Twitter users quickly latched onto the final phrase in the president’s tweet and made it the No. 1 trend in the United States, as seen in the following screen capture.

Check out some of the most popular “Impeach the Pres” tweets below.

Impeach the Pres. That is all — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) October 15, 2019

What?

You say: Impeach the Pres.

I am all in. pic.twitter.com/cwlGFo6jwj — Suzan Scott (@NewsJunkieBlu) October 15, 2019

Trump: Impeach the Pres Nancy: on my way Donny Boy pic.twitter.com/Imr2s48ZUd — DKT (@darleneturner53) October 15, 2019

Not sure that the 48 word intro is really necessary (Twitter is all about brevity, right?) Anyway, couldn’t agree more: impeach the pres!!! https://t.co/rrJzvWUz1L — jeremy dangerhouse (@dangerhouse) October 15, 2019

Impeach the pres! Finally something we can ALL agree on! Impeach the pres!

Impeach the pres!

Impeach the pres! Then indict & convict the MF! pic.twitter.com/j0F3I4sJOX — Sarah Sanders' Soul (@HuckabeeSoul) October 15, 2019

The current occupant of The White House appears to be on board with Impeach the Pres. pic.twitter.com/fS4IXBxQUZ — Kermanetherunner (@KermaneB) October 15, 2019

I agree… let's IMPEACH THE PRES!!! https://t.co/9o0KoqC4B3 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 15, 2019

I nominate Impeach the Pres as the most truthful thing Donald Trump has ever said in a tweet or anything for that matter in his lifetime. #TuesdayThoughts — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) October 15, 2019

YES PLEASE IMPEACH THE PRES 😂

What a dumb ass.https://t.co/uj0AQXT4tw pic.twitter.com/uhDcNdRLyQ — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 15, 2019

"Impeach the Pres" Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Best advice #Trump has ever given. pic.twitter.com/FXphTKvppu — L.W. Samuelson (@benwar27) October 15, 2019

I'm with you all the way, you fuckin' stupid president.

'Impeach the Pres' – #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/KyR05GWCgE — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) October 15, 2019