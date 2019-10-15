Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s latest rage tweet blows up in his face as ‘Impeach the Pres’ becomes top trending Twitter topic

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again attacked House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — but his attack immediately boomeranged after it resulted in the phrase “Impeach the Pres” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, Trump argued that Democrats can’t possibly impeach him because of the strength of the American economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY!” the president wrote. “Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres.”

Other Twitter users quickly latched onto the final phrase in the president’s tweet and made it the No. 1 trend in the United States, as seen in the following screen capture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some of the most popular “Impeach the Pres” tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fiona Hill delivers quid pro quo bombshell against EU Ambassador Sondland in House testimony: Senator

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Former White House adviser Fiona Hill testified that EU ambassador Gordon Sondland made clear that President Donald Trump would meet with Ukrainian officials in exchange for campaign assistance.

The former Russia and Ukraine aide to the National Security Council testified Monday before three House committees as part of the impeachment inquiry, and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) revealed that Sondland -- who's scheduled to testify Thursday -- made certain Ukraine understood what was expected by the White House.

"In a White House meeting, Sondland tells Ukrainians they will get a Trump meeting if they open the investigations Trump wants," Murphy said, paraphrasing Hill's testimony. "Then, Sondland follows the Ukrainians out of the meeting to privately make clear he's talking about Hunter Biden."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Every word is a lie’: Pompeo gets shredded for extremely misleading claims about Trump’s policy in Syria

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced furious backlash for his defense of President Donald Trump's policy toward Syria.

The State Department tweeted out an interview Pompeo conducted with Nashville's WZTV-TV, where the secretary insisted the U.S. was "leading from the front" and building coalitions to handle Syria and other foreign policy challenges.

.@SecPompeo: We’re leading from the front, to build out coalitions that can effectively deal with some of the most difficult challenges facing the world today – and most importantly, the most difficult challenges that present risk to the American people. https://t.co/Dd6gGPs6hz pic.twitter.com/RTy2NPMZqF

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

State Dept official testifying on Capitol Hill has warned for months about Giuliani’s ‘disinformation’ campaign: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

George P. Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state in charge of Ukraine policy who is testifying on Capitol Hill as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, has reportedly been warning colleagues about Rudy Giuliani running a "disinformation" campaign since this past March.

The New York Times reports that Kent for several months has "raised concerns to colleagues early... about the pressure being directed at Ukraine by Mr. Trump and his private lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to pursue investigations into Mr. Trump’s political rivals."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image