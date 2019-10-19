Trump’s lawyers will go into impeachment empty-handed because all his stories have ‘fallen apart’: ex-Justice Dept official
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said that President Donald Trump’s behavior in the Ukraine scandal is all but impossible to defend from articles of impeachment.
“If you were writing the related impeachment articles to this part of the scandal, what would they be?” asked anchor Joy Reid.
“They would be very simple,” said Katyal. “The president abused the nation’s trust. He put his interests above those of the American people with respect to our foreign policy with the Ukraine. The Congress had appropriated this money for our nation’s interest. He withheld it for his own personal benefit. That’s Article I. Article II is called obstruction of justice and it involves the fact that this president is not turning over any information to the White House — to the Congress and directing his members of Congress and his ambassadors not to testify.”
“Many of those are in open rebellion, those ambassadors this week did testify despite what the president said because they believe that the Congress and the American people should have the truth,” continued Katyal. “That’s what Nixon was — the one of the articles of impeachment Nixon faced. I think it applies here. It’s just those two articles. It’s straightforward and simple. It’s an open and shut case and honestly, I think I’m a pretty good lawyer, but if I had to defend the president here, I have no idea what I would say because he’s tried four different stories, all of them have fallen completely apart.”
Gen. Barry McCaffrey ridicules childish ‘Home Alone’ Trump over his ‘comical’ letter to Turkey’s president
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, retired General Barry McCaffrey came to the defense of former Donald Trump cabinet member Gen. James Mattis while taking a jab at the president for acting like an unattended child when dealing with world leaders.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, the former official in President Bill Clinton's administration said the president was out of line attacking Mattis as "overrated" and said it could come back to hurt the president because the retired general is held in high esteem within military circles.
Addressing the president's antics, McCaffery showed he doesn't think much of the current Commander in Chief.
Mulvaney ‘paralyzed’ Trump’s impeachment defense team with his quid pro quo admission disaster: MSNBC guest
On MSNBC Saturday, Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth broke down how damaging acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's press briefing was for President Donald Trump's efforts to fight impeachment.
"When he took the podium yesterday, he got up there and threw a wrench through the entire defense that the president and his Republican allies in Congress have been making," said Sheth. "So, setting aside the fact that soliciting foreign interference in an election with or without a quid pro quo is in and of itself potentially illegal conduct, their main defense was that, look, there was no quid pro quo here. He was just talking about wanting an investigation into corruption because he feels like it's in the U.S.' interests. When Mick Mulvaney got up there, he essentially said that, yeah, the president was withholding this aid and essentially dangling taxpayer dollars because he wanted an investigation into his political opponent ahead of the election."
‘Stupid’ Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham obliterated by ex-GOP lawmaker for being played by Trump
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," ex-Republican and former Florida Rep. David Jolly laid into President Donald Trump's allies in the Senate for spending years letting the president do whatever he wanted, only to be shocked and horrified when he sold out America's Kurdish allies in Syria, singling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
"For all that Lindsey Graham thinks of his own skill in influencing the president of the United States, this is the one issue that punches Lindsey in the gut. This should say to Lindsey Graham, 'Donald Trump doesn't care about you, Lindsey Graham.'"