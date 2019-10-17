Trump’s lead counsel disavows Mulvaney’s admission the president engaged in Ukraine quid pro quo

On Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney stunned reporters by effectively admitting President Donald Trump demanded a quid pro quo from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for foreign aid appropriated by Congress.

According to CNN’s Jim Acosta, Mulvaney’s speech was so out of left field that the president’s chief attorney immediately disavowed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mulvaney’s performance blindsided the president’s outside legal team, as the president’s lead attorney, Jay Sekulow, said on the record to CNN, the legal team was not involved in the acting chief of staff’s press briefing,” said White House correspondent Jim Acosta. “That is pretty telling when the chief counselor to the president is saying, we did not have anything to do with this.”

Watch below: