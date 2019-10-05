Quantcast
Trump’s legal defense destroyed by George Conway and CNN’s presidential historian

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has so far failed to find a legal defense in the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

At first, Trump claimed there was no quid pro quo. That defense fell apart on two grounds, the first being that solicitating anything of value from a foreign government is a violation of federal election law, regardless of there being a quid pro quo. The second problem with that defense is that both the rough transcript of the call and text message between senior administration officials showed there was clearly a quid pro quo.

So now Trump is claiming that he had no choice, he had an obligation to seek opposition research on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“This isn’t gonna fly,” Republican attorney George Conway tweeted.

“You couldn’t even get anyone on your staff to say this crap on TV this weekend,” the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway added.

“Your defense has been a series of bad jokes,” he added.

CNN presidential historian Tim Naftali, the former director of the Nixon Presidential Library, explained how Trump’s defense differs from Nixon’s “I am not a crook” defense in that Trump is essentially admitting that he is a crook.

“Donald Trump is saying, ‘Americans, you understand me, you know what I do, you know the enemies I’m fighting. I am corrupt. But you don’t really care, do you? Because what’s more important to you is that I stay in office,'” he explained.

Watch:

