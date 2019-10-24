Trump’s Pentagon chief meets Saudi king after troop deployment
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper discussed “strategic cooperation” with Saudi King Salman Tuesday, days after Washington ordered thousands of soldiers to the kingdom as tensions fester with Iran.
The meeting in Riyadh, where Esper arrived late Monday after an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, also took in defence issues and the current situation in the region, the official SPA news agency said.
The agency later added that Esper had met powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also defence minister.
The two discussed “military and defence cooperation”, it said.
On October 11, the Pentagon said it was deploying new US troops to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh asked for reinforcements following a mid-September drone and missile attack on Saudi oil plants, which Washington blames on Iran.
Esper has said that two fighter squadrons and additional missile defence batteries were being sent to Saudi Arabia, bringing to about 3,000 the total number of US troops deployed to the kingdom since last month.
The September 14 attack knocked out two major facilities of state oil giant Aramco in Abqaiq and Khurais, roughly halving Saudi Arabia’s oil production.
Washington condemned the attacks as an “act of war” but neither Saudi Arabia nor the United States have overtly retaliated.
Tensions have soared in the Gulf in recent months with a series of attacks on oil infrastructure and tankers, raising fears of war. Iran has denied any involvement.
Matt Gaetz interview devolves into shouting match after he proclaims ‘I should be allowed’ into closed hearings
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) led a crowd of Freedom Caucus members to storm a secure room where Democrats and Republicans in the House Intelligence Committee have been holding depositions.
According to committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), once depositions are finished the open and public hearings will begin. He explained the depositions are important to do in secret so witnesses don't coordinate with each other as they seemed to do in the Russia investigation.
Russian agent Maria Butina to be released from US prison
Maria Butina, the red-headed gun advocate from Russia who built a network of high-level Republican contacts before being arrested for spying, is expected to return to her country after her Friday release from a Florida prison.
The only Russian arrested and convicted in the three-year investigation of Moscow's interference in US politics, Butina parlayed ties with the NRA firearms lobby into a network that brought her into contact with President Donald Trump before his 2016 election, as well as with one of his sons.
She said she was on a quest to establish better relations between Russia and the United States, and enrolled in university in Washington while living with a Republican operative.
Breaking Banner
‘We’re getting crushed’: White House staff panicking as Trump’s inner circle battles over impeachment defense
While some House Republicans are doing all they can to derail impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump by storming and disrupting a closed hearing, the Washington Post reports that close aides to the president are looking at the long game and lamenting they have no one capable of mounting a public defense of Trump.
With Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani sidelined with his own legal problems as he is investigated by the Justice Department and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney proving ineffective after two television appearances, some staffers are worried they are losing the public relations battle.