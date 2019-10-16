Quantcast
Trump’s tax inconsistencies look like ‘bank fraud’: Ex-prosecutor

1 min ago

On Wednesday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance argued that the inconsistencies in Trump’s tax information resemble outright “bank fraud,” and must be subject to further investigation:

Vance’s comments came in response to a new investigation by ProPublica which revealed Trump’s businesses effectively gave two different sets of profit numbers to banks and to tax officials — the former set showing high profits to secure good interest rates, the latter showing lower profits to reduce tax liability. Experts have suggested this is a major red flag for financial misconduct.


‘Too much for him’: Pompeo’s senior adviser plans to deliver damning testimony on ouster of Ukraine ambassador

29 mins ago

October 16, 2019

Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is set to deliver damning testimony to Congress about the ouster of former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

The Washington Post reports that McKinley will tell investigators on Wednesday that he resigned from the State Department because he was disgusted by its unwillingness to stick up for Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post after pressure from both President Donald Trump and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Ex-Trump aide’s lawyer calls on White House counsel to preserve Ukraine documents

1 hour ago

October 16, 2019

On Wednesday, Lee Wolosky, an attorney representing President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill, called on White House Counsel John Eisenberg to preserve copies of all White House records relating to the Ukraine scandal:

https://twitter.com/leewolosky/status/1184449752462757889?s=21

Wolosky was responding to a new report from The New York Times that the White House is launching an internal investigation of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he apparently tried to hold extra military aid over his head in return for helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

House Democrats threaten Giuliani with jail for contempt — but some lawmakers say that fight is a waste of time

1 hour ago

October 16, 2019

Democratic lawmakers went on the record to threaten Rudy Giuliani with jail for contempt, while gun-shy representatives hid behind their aides to express discomfort with punitive measures.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has thumbed his nose at House Democrats, saying he would ignore a subpoena he was served for documents related to his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, reported The Daily Beast.

