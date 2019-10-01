Trump’s trade adviser goes on bonkers Fox rant comparing House Dems to Soviet secret police
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday went off on an unhinged rant against House Democrats in which he compared them to Joseph Stalin’s secret police force that he used to murder his political opponents.
During an appearance on Fox Business, Navarro claimed that the president’s “victories” in the trade war against China were being overshadowed by the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.
“This is nothing less than an attempted coup d’etat and end run around the ballot box!” he fumed. “Should the impeachment process be used to depose a duly elected president when they can’t beat him at the ballot box?”
In fact, Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016. Democrats also won a sweeping congressional victory in the 2018 presidential election in which they gained 40 seats, thus taking control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2010.
Navarro then went on to compare congressional lawmakers to totalitarian dictators.
“The first guy who was the head of the Soviet Union, secrets, uh, CIA equivalent… he said, ‘Show me the man I’ll find you the crime,'” Navarro said. “And that’s what we’re doing with President Trump. This is a very dangerous game I think that the Democrats could play!”
Here's Trump's trade adviser, Peter Navarro, saying on Fox Business this morning that the impeachment inquiry is an "attempted coup d'etat," comparing House Dems to Stalin's secret police, and saying House Democrats could be "more dangerous" than China, Russia, or Iran. pic.twitter.com/76e0mVF2U9
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2019
Cornered Trump desperately turns to implied threats of violence to fight impeachment
Donald Trump, frantic that Democrats are finally going to hold an impeachment inquiry that looks seriously at the vast criminal conspiracy in and around the White House, has quickly escalated his rhetoric to thinly veiled threats of violence.
This article was originally published at Salon
Last week, during a private meeting with staffers, Trump threatened the whistleblower who filed a complaint accusing Trump of trying to extort the Ukrainian government into manufacturing evidence for a couple of his unhinged conspiracy theories. The president complained that whistleblowing was akin to "spies and treason," and that "we used to handle it a little differently than we do now," obviously implying execution.
Louisiana governor hammers Trump over tariffs after a steelmaker in his state goes bankrupt
Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards hammered President Donald Trump on Tuesday after a steelmaker in his state filed for bankruptcy.
Bloomberg reports that hundreds of jobs are in jeopardy after the Bayou Steel Group filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. The bankruptcy filing has coincided with the shutdown of a plant employing roughly 400 workers near New Orleans.
The company cited a "severe lack in liquidity" as its reason for going bankrupt, but Gov. Edwards was quick to point the finger at Trump's trade war with China, which has resulted in American agricultural and manufacturing industries getting slammed by retaliatory tariffs.
Rudy offers a ‘Jr FBI badge’ to anyone who can ID Hunter Biden associate named in the report he’s tweeting out
Rudy Giuliani is offering a reward to anyone who can find dirt on Vice President Joe Biden's son, who is not running for president in 2020.
According to a recent Giuliani tweet, the Bidens took a photo golfing with another board member of the Ukraine gas company in 2014. At that time, no Republican opened an investigation. In 2015, The New York Times did a story on Hunter Biden's position on the gas company's board. Republicans still didn't open an investigation at that time either. It wasn't until Biden's father began running for president that Republicans claimed there was a scandal.