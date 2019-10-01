Trump’s tweets aren’t just ‘bringing the crazy’ — they’re also evidence of obstruction: CNN’s Toobin

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump’s latest outrageous tweets — which have included efforts to intimidate a federal whistleblower, raising the prospect of a civil war, and a suggestion that Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested for “treason” — could put him in greater jeopardy of being impeached.

During a CNN panel on the current impeachment inquiry against the president, Toobin argued that Trump’s angry tweets are only going to get him into further trouble.

“We have become so inured to Donald Trump bringing the crazies on tweets,” Toobin said. “But the tweets over the past few days have been so outrageous and really evidence of obstruction of justice.”

Toobin then speculated that House Democrats are making note of everything the president tweets so that it can be used against him in upcoming hearings.

“I would not be surprised to see some of these tweets actually referenced in an impeachment proceedings,” he said. “You know, if any CEO of a public company talked about an internal whistleblower the way Donald Trump is talking about whistleblowers, the board would fire that CEO.”

CNN host John Berman then explained that Trump’s tweets can no longer just be brushed off now that an official impeachment inquiry is underway — and “everything that is said could be construed as witness tampering.”

Watch the video below.