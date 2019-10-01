Trump’s White House has ‘no clear strategy’ to fight impeachment: Fox News
When it comes to battling House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump’s White House is planning on winging it.
While talking with Fox News’ Shepard Smith, Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts explained that he still hasn’t learned what, if any, strategy the White House has to thwart Democrats’ efforts to impeach their boss.
“There seems to be no clear strategy,” Roberts reported. “A lot of it appears to be done simply on an ad-hoc basis.”
Roberts then went on to describe feuding within the White House about the best way to proceed.
“One thing I can tell you is that there is a clear amount of tension between the White House press operation and the White House counsel’s office,” he said. “As far as the political push-back, most of it seems to be coming from the president himself, certainly he’s been going after the whistleblower.”
Roberts noted, though, that Intelligence Committee Inspector General Michael Atkinson has refuted many of the attacks that the president has made on the whistleblower while insisting that the whistleblower has done everything properly.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Trump wanted to shoot immigrants in the legs — and build a moat with alligators: report
President Donald Trump offered absolutely bizarre ideas to shut down the border with Mexico according to a new bombshell report from The New York Times.
"The Oval Office meeting this past March began, as so many had, with President Trump fuming about migrants. But this time he had a solution. As White House advisers listened astonished, he ordered them to shut down the entire 2,000-mile border with Mexico — by noon the next day," the newspaper reported.
Trump wanted a cost estimate to build a moat.
Breaking Banner
State Department Inspector General giving ‘urgent’ Ukraine briefing to Congress: report
The top watchdog at the State Department will be giving an "urgent" briefing to Congress on Ukraine, ABC News reported Tuesday.
"The State Department’s Inspector General is expected to brief staffers from several House and Senate committees on Wednesday afternoon about documents obtained from the department’s Office of the Legal Adviser concerning documents related to the State Department and Ukraine, sources familiar with the planned briefing told ABC News," the network reported.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr was in Rome to hear a secret tape from the Maltese professor who kicked off the Russia investigation: report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast's Barbie Latza Nadeau reported that one of the primary purposes for Attorney General William Barr's mysterious trip to Italy with U.S. Attorney John Durham was to hear a secret tape from Joseph Mifsud, the shadowy Maltese professor whose actions helped to trigger the Russia investigation.
"The Daily Beast has learned that Barr and Durham were especially interested in what the Italian secret service knew about Joseph Mifsud, the erstwhile professor from Malta who had allegedly promised then candidate Donald Trump’s campaign aide George Papadopoulos he could deliver Russian 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton," wrote Nadeau. "The Italian Justice Ministry public records show that Mifsud had applied for police protection in Italy after disappearing from Link University where he worked and, in doing so, had given a taped deposition to explain just why people might want to harm him. "