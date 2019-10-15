Trying to explain to Trump why betrayal is bad is like ‘trying to explain color to a blind person’: conservative writer

President Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in northeast Syria has some never-before-seen cracks showing in his immovable support base, but according to Peter Wehner of The Atlantic, betrayal is nothing new for Trump, and it should surprise “exactly no one.”

“Betrayal is a leitmotif for this president’s entire life,” Wehner writes. “Think of how he cheated on his wives. Think of the infant child of a nephew who had crucial medical benefits withdrawn by Trump because of Trump’s retaliation against his nephew over an inheritance dispute. Think of those who enrolled at Trump University and were defrauded. Think about the contractors whom Trump has stiffed. Think of Jeff Sessions, the first prominent Republican to endorse Trump, whom Trump viciously turned against because Sessions had properly recused himself from overseeing the investigation into whether Russia had intervened in the 2016 election. Think about those who served in Trump’s administration—Rex Tillerson, John Bolton, Don McGahn, Reince Priebus, Gary Cohn, James Mattis, and many more—who were unceremoniously dumped and, in some cases, mocked on their way out the door.”

According to Wehner, Trump is incapable of developing authentic relationships or genuine human connections, which contributes to his knee jerk decision-making process — thus leading to the Kurds being a “mere afterthought” after Trump’s call with Turkey’s Erdoğan. But Trump doesn’t see his decision as an abandonment of the Kurds, because “he can’t even understand why betrayal is a vice. It’s like trying to explain color to a person born with no eyesight.”

“He doesn’t appear to comprehend that a relationship without trust is not a true relationship; it’s merely an exchange of needs—and President Trump will betray anyone who no longer serves his needs.”

Wehner concludes by predicting that the culture of betrayal emanating from the Oval Office won’t stop with the Kurds. Every single person or entity within Trump’s orbit will likely meet a similar fate.

Featured image via Shutterstock