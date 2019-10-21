Tulsi Gabbard seems to be okay with ‘warmongering’ — when it comes to Russia’s bombing of Syria
Speaking on a podcast last week, Hillary Clinton sparked a huge firestorm with a veiled swipe at 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, theorizing that she’s being groomed by Russia to be a potential third-party candidate in an effort to help President Trump win reelection. While Clinton’s theory sparked controversy in and of itself, it was Gabbard’s response that kicked the story into high gear.
“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” Gabbard tweeted last week.
Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a …
— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019
Gabbard’s characterization of Clinton as a ‘warmonger’ prompted some of her critics to point out that when it comes to war, the military combat veteran and Democratic Representative of Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district is not exactly a pacifist, especially when it comes to Russia’s brutal bombing campaigns in Syria. In September of 2015, Russia began targeting jihadist and rebel positions in the region, and Gabbard was among the first to tweet her support for the operation.
“Bad enough U.S. has not been bombing al-Qaeda/al-Nusra in Syria. But it’s mind-boggling that we protest Russia’s bombing of these terrorists.” she tweeted on September 30, 2015.
The very next day, Gabbard praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to bomb Syria, tweeting that “Al-Qaeda attacked us on 9/11 and must be defeated. Obama won’t bomb them in Syria. Putin did.”
As journalist Caroline Orr pointed out earlier this year, Tulsi’s self-proclaimed position as the “anti-war” candidate in the 2020 Democratic campaign doesn’t match up with her record.
She’s not opposed to war; she’s opposed to U.S. involvement in some wars — even if that means doing nothing to help civilians who are being slaughtered by war criminals. She has accepted huge sums of money from the defense industry, expressed support for increasing the use of drone strikes, and hinted that she would consider using torture if she thought it was necessary. And like Trump, she believes in putting “America first,” regardless of the global consequences.
She isn’t “anti-war” — she’s a nationalist, hiding behind a mask of anti-interventionism.
Gabbard has said that she backs bombing campaigns only if terrorists are the target, but human rights watchdogs have been unequivocal in accusing Russian and Syrian forces of committing war crimes in Syria. Various human rights groups have estimated that between 371,222 and more than 570,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
Featured image: Matt Johnson/Flickr
Judge will allow prosecutors to present transcript of ‘Godfather II’ scene at Roger Stone’s trial
Back in July, prosecutors in the upcoming trial of former presidential advisor Roger Stone filed a motion seeking to show a 4-minute clip from the mob movie The Godfather II. Their intention was to help jurors understand a text Stone sent to radio host Randy Credico prior to Credico’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. As Law & Crime reports, the government contends the scene would provide “important context for understanding Stone’s references—including what Stone intended to communicate to the witness and how Stone would have understood the witness’s likely understanding of those messages.”
Breaking Banner
CNBC reporter laments ‘very sad’ decline of Trump: ‘We just heard 20 minutes of nonsense’
CNBC's John Harwood reacted to President Donald Trump's appearance before the press corps on Monday by calling it "20 minutes of nonsense."
Trump's remarks to the press came during a cabinet meeting where he defended his decision to pull troops out of Syria and insisted that the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution is "phony."
Breaking Banner
Trump went off the rails at Monday’s cabinet meeting — here are the 5 craziest moments
President Donald Trump went on a rampage during his Monday cabinet meeting in which he launched multiple broadsides against his political opponents.
The president's latest public tirade came as he is facing increased pressure from House Democrats' impeachment inquiry, as well as criticism from members of his own party over abandoning America's Kurdish allies and trying to award his own business a massive government contract to host next year's G7 summit.
Below are the craziest moments from Trump's off-the-rails Cabinet meeting.
1.) Trump claims that he deserves personal credit for capturing Islamic State fighters.