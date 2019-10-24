Turkey orders Trump to hand over top Kurdish commander

President Donald Trump is now being ordered to hand over a Kurdish military commander by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Axios reported.
In an interview with state TV on Thursday, Erdoğan said that the U.S. should hand over Mazloum Kobani Abdi, saying that he is a “wanted terrorist.”
Turkey isn’t exactly the most reliable when it comes to opinions on the Kurdish people, they’re the ones who waged an ethnic cleansing bombing campaign before American special forces were scrambling to get out of Syria.
Abdi is the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the U.S.-backed team of fighters who have been battling ISIS for years. He’s lost about 10,000 of his fighters. The SDF is not considered a terrorist organization, though Erdoğan believes that it is, saying that it’s nothing more than an extension of the PKK, a terrorist organization that has fought for Kurdish autonomy for decades.
Trump announced Wednesday that he, the Turks and the Kurds had reached a “permanent” agreement, but handing over the commander did not seem to be part of the detail.
Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo they should expedite a visa for Abdi to attend the meetings when Erdoğan comes to the White House in November.
Read the full report from Axios.
