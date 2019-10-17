Turkey quickly undermines Trump as he boasts about his deal-making: ‘This is not a ceasefire’

According to Turkey, President Donald Trump’s so-called ceasefire in Syria isn’t actually a ceasefire.

“Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu just now: ‘We will suspend the Peace Spring operation for 120 hours for the PKK/YPG to withdraw. This is not a ceasefire,'” tweeted Turkey correspondent for The Economist.

According to Vice President Mike Pence, the ceasefire will take place for just five days. It’s unclear what will happen after those five days are up.

CNN’s Matt Hoye noted the Turkish foreign minister’s comments came around the same time that Trump was praising the deal.

As @realDonaldTrump stands on the tarmac in Fort Worth touting "a deal" for a "ceasefire," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tells the media tonight: “This is not a ceasefire." & “We will pause the operation for 120 hours in order for the terrorists to leave." #CNN — Matt Hoye (@mattyhoyeCNN) October 17, 2019