Turkey quickly undermines Trump as he boasts about his deal-making: ‘This is not a ceasefire’

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

According to Turkey, President Donald Trump's so-called ceasefire in Syria isn't actually a ceasefire.

"Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu just now: 'We will suspend the Peace Spring operation for 120 hours for the PKK/YPG to withdraw. This is not a ceasefire,'" tweeted Turkey correspondent for The Economist.

https://twitter.com/p_zalewski/status/1184894093639475201

According to Vice President Mike Pence, the ceasefire will take place for just five days. It's unclear what will happen after those five days are up.

CNN's Matt Hoye noted the Turkish foreign minister's comments came around the same time that Trump was praising the deal.

EU and Britain just struck a Brexit deal — here’s what’s in it

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

"Fair and reasonable." That's how both Britain's Boris Johnson and the EU describe the new draft Brexit deal reached Thursday after days of intense haggling.

Here's what's in the accord -- and what each side gave up to get there.

- Northern Ireland -

Arrangements for the UK province of Northern Ireland were the trickiest part of the new deal, and the core of what has changed since last year's withdrawal agreement, which was rejected by British MPs.

The new protocol stipulates that Northern Ireland remains in Britain's customs territory, but in practice there would be a sort of customs border between the province and the mainland.

Expect exodus of high-ranking Trump officials because they ‘no longer have anything to gain’ by staying: columnist

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Writing for the conservative Bulwark, columnist and author Robert Tracinski said Donald Trump's Syria debacle is likely the turning point for even the most hardened of his most avid defenders in the White House. Many of them, he said, will likely start leaving.

As Tracinski began, "Donald Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds is a moment that might be more important than it seems—one that is likely to have a far-reaching impact that goes well beyond what happens in Syria."

