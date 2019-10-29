Two-year old Indian boy dies after three days stuck in well
The body of a two-year old boy trapped 26-metres (85-feet) down a well in southern India for more than three days was recovered on Tuesday, authorities said.
Sujith Wilson was the second toddler in four months to grab nationwide attention after falling into the 30-centimetre (one-foot) diameter pipe while playing near his home in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu state on Friday.
“The body was retrieved using special equipment and he was in a decomposed state,” district official S. Sivarasu told journalists.
He added that a post-mortem examination would be carried out to determine the cause of death.
A thermal camera had been used to monitor the child’s temperature while oxygen was supplied through a pipe.
Rescuers said the toddler was unconscious but breathing until Sunday morning, but they had been unable to check his condition since then as he had slipped further down.
Workers used an oil drill to dig a hole parallel to the well, but the rig broke down around 10 metres (33 feet) from the boy because of the rocky ground.
Attempts to use robotic devices to lower ropes to latch onto the boy’s wrist failed on Saturday.
Politicians had started a vigil at the site and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi offered their “prayers” in Twitter statements as national attention focussed on Tiruchirappalli.
It is the latest in a series of incidents involving children falling into disused wells in rural India.
In June, a two year-old boy died after spending four days trapped inside one in Punjab state.
In 2006 the rescue of a six-year-old made international headlines when he was recovered safely in Haryana state after being stuck in an 18-metre (60-foot) well for 48 hours.
The wells are very common across rural India as they are a key source of water for farmers and domestic users.
Giant skeletons come alive in Mexico for Day of the Dead
Giant skeletons springing forth from asphalt roads are taking over streets in the Mexican capital as the city gets ready to celebrate the festive and deeply spiritual Day of the Dead.
The sculptures -- built out of cardboard and rocks salvaged from a construction site in Mexico City's southern Tlahuac neighborhood -- were built by a group of artists ahead of the festival's climax later this week.
Day of the Dead celebrations began on Saturday with a parade of women dressed as "Catrina", a famous skeletal representation of death created by cartoonist Jose Guadalupe Posada in 1912.
Trump official who heard Ukraine call to offer ‘damning testimony’ to House impeachment investigators
A White House National Security Council official who listened to President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's leader plans to tell House impeachment investigators in a sworn deposition Tuesday that he was so alarmed by the conversation that he reported it to his superiors and the NSC's top lawyer.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an active-duty Army officer and the NSC's top Ukraine expert, will be the first White House official to testify as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump. Vindman will also be the first official who heard Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to testify before the committees leading the impeachment probe.
Residents flee as multimillion-dollar homes burn in Los Angeles wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire on Monday destroyed at least five multimillion-dollar homes in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and forced celebrities to flee in the middle of the night.
Among neighborhoods under evacuation orders was the posh area of Brentwood, a section on the west side of the city that became world famous in 1994 when former football star O.J. Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife and a waiter there.
Today Brentwood is home to basketball superstar LeBron James, A-list Hollywood actors, wealthy producers and media company executives.