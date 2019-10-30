Quantcast
Ukraine call summary was moved to classified server by White House lawyer only after questions raised: report

It was only after top White House aides raised questions about President Donald Trump attempting to extort Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Washington Post issued a report late Wednesday saying that a national security aide ran to White House lawyer John Eisenberg concerned about the July 25 call.

Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified that he went to Eisenberg, saying that what Trump did was wrong.

“Scribbling notes on a yellow legal pad, Eisenberg proposed a step that other officials have said is at odds with long-standing White House protocol: moving a transcript of the call to a highly classified server and restricting access to it, according to two people familiar with Vindman’s account,” The Post reported.

The White House said that they were putting international call transcripts and notes on the secure server because they were afraid of leaks. If The Post’s sources are correct, it would mean that Eisenberg could have been trying to hide the information as Vindman was asking questions.

“Consistent with the practices of past administrations from both parties, we will not discuss the internal deliberations of the White House Counsel’s Office,” said deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley when The Post asked for comment.

Read the full report.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
October 30, 2019

