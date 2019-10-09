Ukraine whistleblower has never worked for a political candidate: Lawyers rebut Trump team’s attacks

On Wednesday, Axios reported that attorneys representing the intelligence community whistleblower at the heart of the Ukraine scandal are pushing back on a key line of attack from President Donald Trump’s defenders: that the whistleblower is somehow a politically connected person out for revenge on Trump.
This pushback comes after reporting that the whistleblower had “some type of professional relationship” with one of the Democratic candidates for president.
The whistleblower, they wrote, did indeed work with one of the candidates, but not in a political capacity, and has “come into contact with presidential candidates from both parties in their roles as elected officials – not as candidates.”
They added that the whistleblower “voluntarily provided relevant career information” to the intelligence community inspector general and that the complaint was found to be “urgent and credible.”
“[T]he whistleblower is not the story,” they wrote. “To date, virtually every substantive allegation has been confirmed by other sources. For that reason the identity of the whistleblower is irrelevant.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.