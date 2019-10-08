UN may run out of money by end of the month: Guterres
The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.
In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified “additional stop-gap measures” would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.
“Member States have paid only 70 per cent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month,” he wrote.
Guterres had asked member states earlier this year to up contributions to the world body to head off cash flow problems, but they refused, a UN official said on condition of anonymity.
“The ultimate responsibility for our financial health lies with Member States,” Guterres said.
Not including what it pays for peacekeeping operations, the UN’s operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to $5.4 billion, with the United States contributing 22 percent.
© 2019 AFP
‘South Park’ creators issue mock apology over China censorship
The creators of "South Park" have issued a mock apology to China after censors scrubbed their popular animation from the Chinese web.
The tongue-in-cheek statement, skewering Beijing's demands that western brands conform to its world view, came with officials apparently annoyed about an episode that crossed several of the Communist Party's red lines.
The episode -- called "Band in China" -- depicted forced labour at a Chinese prison, and parodied companies that cave-in to censorship for commercial gain.
"I can't sell my soul like this," says one character, who was under pressure from Chinese censors to rewrite his music.
Breaking Banner
Rick Perry fires back at Trump blame for Ukraine call and claims he’s not resigning
Energy Secretary Rick Perry denied reports on Monday that he pressed Ukraine to install new management at the top of the country's massive state gas company, or that he plans to leave the Trump administration before the year's end.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Speaking at a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Perry admitted making the recommendations to Ukraine's state-owned natural gas company, Naftogaz — but said he did so only at the request of the Ukrainian government.
Trio win medicine Nobel for work on how cells adapt to oxygen
Three researchers from the United States and Britain on Monday shared the Nobel Medicine Prize for research into how human cells sense and adapt to changing oxygen levels, opening up new strategies to fight such diseases as cancer and anaemia.
Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, and Britain's Peter Ratcliffe, split the nine million Swedish kronor ($914,000, 833,000 euros) award.
While the fact that humans need oxygen to survive has been understood for centuries, how the body registers and responds to oxygen was little known prior to the trio's pioneering work.