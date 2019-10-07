‘Unfit to sit’: Rallies demand Bret Kavanaugh impeachment on one-year anniversary of Senate confirmation
“The public deserves to know the truth about whether Kavanaugh lied under oath, whether he committed sexual assault, and whether he really deserves to be on the Supreme Court.”
Marking the one-year anniversary of the Senate confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a coalition of women’s rights groups led a #ReclaimTheCourt rally in Washington, D.C. Sunday to demand that House Democrats investigate and impeach the right-wing judge as reproductive freedoms are under severe threat.
“Before the court hears any one of the myriad abortion-related cases that are currently making their way through the lower courts, the public deserves to know the truth about whether Kavanaugh lied under oath, whether he committed sexual assault, and whether he really deserves to be on the Supreme Court,” the coalition wrote ahead of Sunday’s demonstration.
In addition to credible sexual assault allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh has also been accused of sexual misconduct by Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez.
Demand Justice, one of the groups that organized Sunday’s protest, warned Sunday that “Kavanaugh could be the deciding vote to gut Roe v. Wade for good.”
“We need to hold him accountable,” the organization wrote, urging members of Congress to sign on to Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-Mass.) impeachment resolution against Kavanaugh.
As Common Dreams reported, the high court last week agreed to hear its first abortion rights case since Trump-appointed Justices Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joined the bench, increasing the urgency among rights groups to mobilize to defend Roe v. Wade.
“Kavanaugh is unfit to sit,” tweeted Women’s March.
WE BELIEVE SURVIVORS #ReclaimTheCourt#InvestigateKavanaugh
NOW: hundreds are blocking the street outside the Supreme Court, chanting "Kavanaugh has got to go!" #ImpeachKavanaugh #ReclaimTheCourt
Risking arrest, hundreds of activists blocked the road to the Supreme Court calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment:
Hundreds of #ReclaimTheCourt activists block the road to the US Supreme Court
Risking mass arrest, hundreds of #ReclaimTheCourt activists from all over the nation have converged to block the street to the Supreme Court, demanding #ImpeachKavanaugh
Protests also took place in Portland, Maine, where demonstrators looked to remind Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) that they have not forgotten her decisive vote to confirm Kavanaugh last year and plan to unseat her in the 2020 elections.
#ReclaimtheCourt. @SenatorCollins we will not forget your vote to confirm Kavanaugh. Join us in unseating her
"When @SenatorCollins voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh i screamed myself hoarse. It was the only time I didn't enjoy singing " -Viva
British PM Johnson warns EU he will not delay Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Sunday he will not delay Brexit beyond October 31, underlining that his latest proposals are a last chance to reach a deal.
Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone call on Sunday that "the EU should not be lured into the mistaken belief that the UK will stay in the EU after October 31st", a Downing Street spokesman quoted him as saying.
The UK premier said he would not request another delay, despite British MPs passing a law last month that requires him to seek another Brexit delay if he fails to secure an agreement by the end of a make-or-break EU summit on October 17-18.
US’s most prolific serial killer has murdered at least 50: FBI
A 79-year-old man murdered at least 50 people, making him the most prolific serial killer in US history, the FBI said Sunday.
Samuel Little confessed to 93 homicides -- mostly of women -- between 1970 and 2005, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
Although investigators have only confirmed his involvement in 50 of them, they believe all of Little's confessions are credible.
The FBI has set up a website showing his videotaped recollections of unidentified killings, alongside sketches -- drawn by Little -- of the people he claims to have murdered.