‘Unfit to sit’: Rallies demand Bret Kavanaugh impeachment on one-year anniversary of Senate confirmation

Marking the one-year anniversary of the Senate confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a coalition of women’s rights groups led a #ReclaimTheCourt rally in Washington, D.C. Sunday to demand that House Democrats investigate and impeach the right-wing judge as reproductive freedoms are under severe threat.

“Before the court hears any one of the myriad abortion-related cases that are currently making their way through the lower courts, the public deserves to know the truth about whether Kavanaugh lied under oath, whether he committed sexual assault, and whether he really deserves to be on the Supreme Court,” the coalition wrote ahead of Sunday’s demonstration.

In addition to credible sexual assault allegations by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh has also been accused of sexual misconduct by Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez.

Demand Justice, one of the groups that organized Sunday’s protest, warned Sunday that “Kavanaugh could be the deciding vote to gut Roe v. Wade for good.”

“We need to hold him accountable,” the organization wrote, urging members of Congress to sign on to Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-Mass.) impeachment resolution against Kavanaugh.

As Common Dreams reported, the high court last week agreed to hear its first abortion rights case since Trump-appointed Justices Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch joined the bench, increasing the urgency among rights groups to mobilize to defend Roe v. Wade.

“Kavanaugh is unfit to sit,” tweeted Women’s March.