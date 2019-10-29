‘Unprecedented’: CNN panel blasts Jared Kushner for whining about Biden in Israel interview

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” a panel of commentators roundly criticized President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for claiming, in response to former Vice President Joe Biden’s swipe against his nepotistic position, that he was still cleaning up Biden’s messes.

“Biden had said on ’60 minutes,’ if you remember, it was improper for Jared Kushner or his wife Ivanka to work in the White House,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

“I think a lot of ethics officials, former White House ethics officials agree with Joe Biden on that front,” said correspondent Sara Murray. “The length of their tenure in the White House, I think it is another thing that Joe Biden can use to deflect the attacks against him when people are coming after his son. It is pretty easy to point to the White House and say, the president’s children are currently working in this administration which runs in the face of ethical guidance that all of the previous administrations would have put forward.”

“Well, I mean, come on, when does the White House senior adviser go to Israel, one of our most bilateral relationships, [and] play politics in an interview?” said national security analyst Samantha Vinograd. “This is unprecedented when you think will the role White House advisers are supposed to play.”

“Wait a second. They’re also making millions of dollars off of their work,” cut in chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin. “Ivanka Trump is getting valuable trademarks and copyrights from the Chinese government at the time we’re negotiating with China.”

