US forces took down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria — could be Trump’s ‘very big’ news: report

President Donald Trump’s cryptic “something very big has just happened” tweet may refer to a military raid in Syria.

“The United States military has conducted a special operations raid targeting one of its most high-value targets, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), Newsweek has learned. President Donald Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place,” Newsweek reported Saturday.

“Amid reports Saturday of U.S. military helicopters over Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, a senior Pentagon official familiar with the operation and Army official briefed on the matter told Newsweek that Baghdadi was the target of the top-secret operation in the last bastion of the country’s Islamist-dominated opposition, a faction that has clashed with ISIS in recent years,” Newsweek reported. “A U.S. Army official briefed on the results of the operation told Newsweek that Baghdadi was killed in the raid. And the Defense Department told the White House they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi, but further verification is pending.”

The team was reportedly from the Joint Special Operations Command.

“On Saturday night, after the operation had concluded, President Trump tweeted: Something very big has just happened!’ The White House announced later that the president will make a “major statement” Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.” Newsweek noted.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019