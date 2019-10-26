Quantcast
Connect with us

US forces took down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria — could be Trump’s ‘very big’ news: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s cryptic “something very big has just happened” tweet may refer to a military raid in Syria.

“The United States military has conducted a special operations raid targeting one of its most high-value targets, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), Newsweek has learned. President Donald Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place,” Newsweek reported Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“Amid reports Saturday of U.S. military helicopters over Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, a senior Pentagon official familiar with the operation and Army official briefed on the matter told Newsweek that Baghdadi was the target of the top-secret operation in the last bastion of the country’s Islamist-dominated opposition, a faction that has clashed with ISIS in recent years,” Newsweek reported. “A U.S. Army official briefed on the results of the operation told Newsweek that Baghdadi was killed in the raid. And the Defense Department told the White House they have “high confidence” that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi, but further verification is pending.”

The team was reportedly from the Joint Special Operations Command.

“On Saturday night, after the operation had concluded, President Trump tweeted: Something very big has just happened!’ The White House announced later that the president will make a “major statement” Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.” Newsweek noted.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US forces took down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria — could be Trump’s ‘very big’ news: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's cryptic "something very big has just happened" tweet may refer to a military raid in Syria.

"TThe United States military has conducted a special operations raid targeting one of its most high-value targets, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), Newsweek has learned. President Donald Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place," Newsweek reported Saturday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lawyer reveals his client testified under oath that Trump had a quid pro quo with Ukraine: WSJ

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified that there was a quid pro quo between President Donald Trump and Ukraine as the administration sought foreign election assistance, his lawyer revealed to The Wall Street Journal.

"Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told House committees that he believed Ukraine agreeing to open investigations into Burisma Group—a gas company where Democrat Joe Biden’s son once served on the board—and into alleged 2016 election interference was a condition for a White House meeting between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Sondland’s lawyer Robert Luskin said," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Something very big has just happened’: Donald Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced big news on Saturday evening -- but did not give any details.

"Something very big has just happened!" Trump announced at 9:23 east coast time.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1188264965930700801

The internet quickly wondered if we were in a new war, or if aliens had been discovered.

Here are some of the theories offered:

https://twitter.com/hemantmehta/status/1188266169775673344

https://twitter.com/commiegirl1/status/1188268585543598080

https://twitter.com/allahpundit/status/1188266277757997056

https://twitter.com/LibertarianRed1/status/1188270343934230528

Continue Reading
 
 