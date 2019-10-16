US military had to bomb our own base in Syria because of Trump’s mistakes — and one Republican is furious

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw in Syria in less than 24 hours put American troops at risk as they were being fired on by Turkey. However, according to the Wall Street Journal , the military was also forced to bomb our own military base.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has been critical of Trump’s decisions in the past months, pointed out the factoid in a tweet Wednesday evening, asking, “Is this the America you grew up believing in?”

Wow. We bombed our own base on purpose, because of the impulsive decision by @realDonaldTrump didn’t leave time to evacuate the right way. Is this the America you grew up believing in? pic.twitter.com/r7l2l80wLZ — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 17, 2019

“On Wednesday, the U.S. military said two F-15E jet fighters carried out an airstrike to destroy an ammunition-storage facility, latrines, tents and other parts of the Syria headquarters of the American campaign to destroy Islamic State after pulling its forces from the base,” reported The Journal.

According to Col. Myles Caggins, spokesperson for the coalition, the airstrikes were to “reduce the facility’s military usefulness.”

As Kinzinger noted, because Trump’s decision was made so quickly, the U.S. couldn’t pull out of the facilities the proper way.

