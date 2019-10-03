US State Dept approves missile sale raised in Ukraine call
Washington announced Thursday that the State Department has approved the possible sale of anti-tank missiles to Kiev that was discussed in a call between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart.
The call — in which Donald Trump tried to get Volodymyr Zelensky to provide dirt on a 2020 election rival — has sparked an impeachment inquiry into the US president.
Congress, which needs to approve the transaction, has been notified about the possible $39.2 million sale of 150 Javelin missiles and 10 launch units, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.
“This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of Ukraine,” the DSCA said.
“The Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing this system into its armed forces,” it added.
According to a White House memorandum on the July call between Trump and Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader said that “we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.”
In the same call — which took place after Trump froze military aid to Ukraine, which is battling Russian-backed separatists — the US president urged Zelensky to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
That has led the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry that is threatening Trump’s presidency.
© 2019 AFP
CNN
‘Abhorrent’: Preet Bharara breaks down ‘jaw-dropping’ report Trump dismissed ambassador who wouldn’t go after Biden
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara expressed shock at the latest report that President Donald Trump recalled Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained she wasn't helping him dig up international dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I have 45 seconds to digest the information?" said Bharara. "I don't know if all of it is true. I haven't been able to read the whole article. But I have to tell you, it's kind of jaw-dropping. This has been a week of jaw-dropping moments, and it's part of the pattern, isn't it? The president of the United States has been on a rampage to try to do one thing, and that is to discredit — of all the 330-some-odd million people in the country, of all the crime that ostensibly happens in this country and around the world, corruption and otherwise — he has singled out one human being by the name of Joe Biden. Who is Joe Biden? He happens to be the person who is leading in the polls to be his challenger in the general election in 2020."
Breaking Banner
Trump recalled the Ukrainian ambassador after Giuliani complained she wasn’t supporting his anti-Biden conspiracy theories: report
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump recalled Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine, after his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani complained that she wasn't helping him advance his conspiracy theory about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings in the region.
According to the report, Giuliani "reminded the president of complaints percolating among Trump supporters that she had displayed an anti-Trump bias in private conversations. In Mr. Giuliani’s view, she also had been an obstacle to efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter."
Ambassador McFaul: It is ‘absolutely impossible to believe’ Mike Pence’s denials in Trump’s Ukraine plot
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul scoffed at the Vice President Mike Pence's denials that he knew nothing about President Donald Trump's apparent plot to extort the Ukrainian government in to digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"What are the chances that the vice president didn't read the notes from the call with the world leader he was flying to meet?" asked anchor Nicolle Wallace.
"Well, I just want to be clear ... I don’t know the facts. But let me speculate," said McFaul. "I used to work at the White House. I used to be on these calls. I used to travel with Vice President Biden when he went to meet leaders, including the Ukrainian leader one time."