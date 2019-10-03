US to collect DNA of all undocumented migrants
The US government plans to collect the DNA of all migrants detained after entering the country illegally, officials said Wednesday.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is developing a plan to take DNA samples from each of the undocumented immigrants and store it in a national database for criminal DNA profiles, they said.
Speaking to journalists on grounds of anonymity, DHS officials said the new policy would give immigration and border control agents a broader picture of the migrant and detainee situation.
And stored on the FBI’s CODIS DNA database, it could also be used by others in law enforcement and beyond.
“It does enhance our ability to further identify someone who has illegally entered the country,” said one official.
“It will assist other organizations as well in their identification ability.”
Officials said they were in fact required to take the DNA samples by rules about the handling of arrested and convicted people that were issued by the Justice Department in 2006 and 2010, but which had not been implemented.
They said the program for collecting DNA was still being developed, and they did not have a date set for implementation.
Collecting and storing the DNA of people simply detained and not tried or convicted of a crime has drawn criticism from civil rights advocates.
“Forced DNA collection raises serious privacy and civil liberties concerns and lacks justification, especially when DHS is already using less intrusive identification methods like fingerprinting,” Vera Eidelman, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.
“This kind of mass collection also alters the purpose of DNA collection from one of criminal investigation to population surveillance, which is contrary to our basic notions of freedom and autonomy,” Eidelman said.
Earlier this year the US Border Patrol began performing “rapid DNA” tests on migrants who cross the border as family units to determine if the individuals were actually related and were not making fraudulent claims.
The new program will collect much more genetic information than that program, and will store it.
“This is fundamentally different from rapid DNA,” said a second official.
“This is a more-full scope DNA profile.”
(AFP)
Nobel buzz for Greta and literature duo
Experts are cautious, but bookies are tipping teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg for the Nobel Peace Prize next week, while two literature laureates will be crowned after last year's award was postponed over a sex harassment scandal.
Odds from bookmakers such as Ladbrokes indicate the 16-year-old activist is the one to beat for the Nobel Peace Prize after she launched a school strike that inspired millions to join her "Fridays for Future" movement.
However any prediction carries a great deal of uncertainty, since the list of candidates considered by the Nobel Committee isn't made public, and experts are still divided over whether there is a direct link between climate and violent conflicts.
‘Pure rage’: AP reporter paints terrifying picture of anger and paranoia consuming Trump’s White House
MSNBC contributor Jonathan Lemire revealed that President Donald Trump had revealed his private rage during a public meeting with the Finnish president.
Lemire, the White House correspondent for the Associated Press, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the public saw a side of the president that Trump aides had seen ever since House Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry last week.
"What you saw yesterday was a president alone," Lemire said. "This is someone who has no formal war room, he has very few Republicans willing to go on television and defend him. He has an invisible press secretary, and there's an extraordinary amount of pressure building on him day and day as a recognition of what a lethal threat this story is, and impeachment is."
Amber Guyger trial highlighted why Dallas communities of color often distrust law enforcement
Hours after the former Dallas police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Botham Jean, the city's top cop vowed to launch an internal investigation into police behavior exposed at trial.
The murder conviction of a white woman who was a police officer when she killed an unarmed black man in his own home — and the 10-year prison sentence a jury gave her Wednesday — each drew different reactions in a city whose history is rife with tensions between law enforcement and communities of color.