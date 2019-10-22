US troops withdrawn from Syria will ‘temporarily’ go to Iraq: Defense Secretary
Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Riyadh this Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that US troops withdrawn from Syria’s northeast region will “temporarily” be transferred to Iraq before returning home.
“We’re conducting a phased withdrawal — deliberate phased withdrawal from northeast Syria,” Esper said. “We will temporarily reposition in Iraq pursuant to bringing the troops home. And so it’s just one part of a continuing phase, but eventually those troops are going to come home.”
Esper’s comments come in the wake of reports that the Iraqi military stated that US troops withdrawing from Syria do not have permission to cross the border into Iraq.
“All U.S. forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdistan Region so that they may be transported outside Iraq. There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq,” the statement read.
Esper also said that a contingent of US troops will remain in Syria to protect oil fields in the country.
“Right now, the President has authorized that some would stay in the southern part of Syria,” Esper said. “And we’re looking maybe keeping some additional forces to ensure that we deny ISIS and others access to these key oil fiends also in middle part of the country, if you will. But that needs to be worked out in time. The President hasn’t approved that yet — I need to take him options sometime here soon.”
A taste of the climate apocalypse to come
At the beginning of October, my kids’ preschool informed me that it might be closed the next day because of rolling blackouts — a radical new effort by our local power utility in Northern California to avoid sparking wildfires. The water company, faced with the shutdown of its pumps, asked us to fill our bathtubs before the cutoff. On the advice of experts, my car was backed into the driveway for a quick escape, its hatch packed with 7 gallons of water and a go-bag including leather gloves, breathing masks, spare clothes, headlamps and emergency food.
Trump’s asylum ban could apply retroactively to thousands of migrants — even though officials promised it wouldn’t
Thousands of migrants who agreed to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings in the United States are now finding out they may not be eligible for asylum at all.
They’re stuck at the Kafkaesque intersection of two Trump policies designed to crack down on those seeking humanitarian protection. First, when they came to the U.S. to seek asylum earlier this year, they were given court dates but forced to wait in Mexico for their hearings.
The bizarre story of a Trump-loving comics titan who exerted influence over the health care of millions of veterans
President Donald Trump personally directed administration officials to report to one of his largest donors, Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, according to a new book by former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin.
Starting with Shulkin’s interview for the cabinet post, Trump routinely dialed Perlmutter into meetings and asked if the secretary was keeping Perlmutter informed and happy, Shulkin wrote. Perlmutter would call Shulkin as often as multiple times a day, and White House officials such as Stephen Miller would scold Shulkin for not being in close enough contact with Perlmutter and two of his associates at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Florida.