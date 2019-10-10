Quantcast
Utah anti-impeachment rally hilariously backfires as Trump critics vastly outnumber supporters

Published

47 mins ago

on

An anti-impeachment rally held in Utah this week massively backfired after Trump supporters were vastly outnumbered by opponents of the president.

The Salt Lake Tribune’s Lee Davidson reports that the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee this week held a rally outside the offices of Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) to get him to back off his support of impeaching President Donald Trump.

However, writes Davidson, the rally blew up in the Trump campaign’s faces when “the freshman congressman’s supporters and Trump critics showed up with about three times as many people to outshout them.”

The Trump critics chanted “Thank you Ben!” and praised the congressman’s willingness to come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry. They also had words of praise for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), the Republican senator who has been most critical of the president’s behavior.

Trump supporters fumed to local news station KSL that they were badly outgunned at their own rally.

“Liberals are a little better at organizing, I can tell you that,” said Trump supporter Cynthia Hardy. “Part of it is we are just so used to being intimidated by the left that we’re afraid to speak up. Anywhere. In Utah, even. I mean, I have a MAGA hat, but I don’t dare wear it. I don’t put a bumper sticker on my car because I’m afraid it will get keyed.”

