‘Utterly ridiculous’: Panel rips Andrea Mitchell after she claims ‘real equivalency’ between Trumps and Bidens

An MSNBC panel helped host Andrea Mitchell put things in perspective after she opined on the “swampiness” of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden recently became a public target of conservatives after it was revealed that President Donald Trump was pressing Ukraine to investigate him and his father. Trump critics contend that it’s laughable to investigate the Bidens when Trump’s family appears far more corrupt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s no question that there is a swampiness about Hunter Biden’s work given his lack of qualifications for a lot of this stuff,” Mitchell said during her Monday MSNBC program. “But there’s a real equivalency here because Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are involved in businesses around the world.”

Republican analyst Rick Tyler reminded Mitchell that Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, worked for the government while raking in millions from private ventures.

“So, let’s just compare that,” he continued. “Hunter Biden claimed he made $50,000 while serving on a board of a natural gas company in Ukraine. There’s been all kinds of allegations about China — but it doesn’t seem Hunter Biden personally benefitted. People believe he walked away with a billion dollars, that’s simply not true.”

“There’s been just absolutely no evidence that Hunter has done anything wrong,” Tyler said. “But to spread things that are just absolutely false and the comparison is utterly ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) agreed with Tyler.

“There is absolutely no comparison,” she said of the Trumps and the Bidens.

Watch the entire video clip below.