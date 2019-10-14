‘Utterly ridiculous’: Panel rips Andrea Mitchell after she claims ‘real equivalency’ between Trumps and Bidens
An MSNBC panel helped host Andrea Mitchell put things in perspective after she opined on the “swampiness” of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden recently became a public target of conservatives after it was revealed that President Donald Trump was pressing Ukraine to investigate him and his father. Trump critics contend that it’s laughable to investigate the Bidens when Trump’s family appears far more corrupt.
“There’s no question that there is a swampiness about Hunter Biden’s work given his lack of qualifications for a lot of this stuff,” Mitchell said during her Monday MSNBC program. “But there’s a real equivalency here because Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are involved in businesses around the world.”
Republican analyst Rick Tyler reminded Mitchell that Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, worked for the government while raking in millions from private ventures.
“So, let’s just compare that,” he continued. “Hunter Biden claimed he made $50,000 while serving on a board of a natural gas company in Ukraine. There’s been all kinds of allegations about China — but it doesn’t seem Hunter Biden personally benefitted. People believe he walked away with a billion dollars, that’s simply not true.”
“There’s been just absolutely no evidence that Hunter has done anything wrong,” Tyler said. “But to spread things that are just absolutely false and the comparison is utterly ridiculous.”
Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) agreed with Tyler.
“There is absolutely no comparison,” she said of the Trumps and the Bidens.
Watch the entire video clip below.
Featured Video
‘Utterly ridiculous’: Panel rips Andrea Mitchell after she claims ‘real equivalency’ between Trumps and Bidens
An MSNBC panel helped host Andrea Mitchell put things in perspective after she opined on the "swampiness" of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden recently became a public target of conservatives after it was revealed that President Donald Trump was pressing Ukraine to investigate him and his father. Trump critics contend that it's laughable to investigate the Bidens when Trump's family appears far more corrupt.
"There’s no question that there is a swampiness about Hunter Biden’s work given his lack of qualifications for a lot of this stuff," Mitchell said during her Monday MSNBC program. "But there's a real equivalency here because Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are involved in businesses around the world."
Black family arrested for ‘loitering’ on their own front lawn
On October 1, a black family was standing in the front yard of their home, when police approached. They were arrested for loitering even though they were on their own property, reports KYW news.
Loitering offenses have historically been used as a way to purge people seen as undesirable, such as the homeless, from public spaces.
Now, the family is demanding answers from the Chester Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.
"It's a terrifying thing. It makes me feel as though the police can knock down your door, and drag you out of your home at anytime," Rachel Briggs told KYW. "This is an incident that made me feel like I'm a prisoner in my own home," she added. Her sons and nephew were dragged off to jail, where they spent the night while the family scrambled to make their bail.
GOP consultant: Gruesome fake video of Democrats being massacred ‘endangers Trump more than anybody’
Republican analyst Rick Tyler on Monday insisted that President Donald Trump is at greater risk due to a fake video which shows him massacring members of the media and prominent Democrats.
Tyler made the remarks in reference to a video that was shown at Trump's Miami resort during a three day conference supporting the president.
In the mock video, Trump appears to murder his perceived foes, which include members of the media and public officials.