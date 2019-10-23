‘Very dark moment for the White House’: GOP official tells reporter chances of impeaching Trump going up

While it’s still far too early to say if the Senate would vote to convict President Donald Trump if he gets impeached in the House of Representatives, one Republican official tells National Journal reporter Josh Kraushaar that the odds are going up.

Writing on Twitter, Kraushaar said he spoke with a source described as “close to McConnell” who called the current situation “a very dark moment for the Trump White House” in light of the damning testimony given on Tuesday by ambassador Bill Taylor.

Kraushaar then questioned the source about the odds of Trump getting convicted in the Senate.

“It’s getting to be a harder choice for more people,” he said. “Whether that’s enough for enough senators to take decisive action… every single move has been in the wrong direction for this guy.”

