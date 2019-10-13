Veteran journalist Sam Donaldson: Trump’s rabid followers will never get their ‘white Christian country’ back
Veteran White House reporter Sam Donaldson insisted on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s supporters do not represent the diversity of the United States.
“His strong supporters — I mean, lock her up, I mean, all the things he says, all the vicious, mean things he says, they love it,” Donaldson told CNN host Brian Stelter. “They’re good Americans otherwise. They’ll probably give you the shirt off their back, they’ll help you if you need it, but they have this fixation.”
“They want to return this country to the white Christian country that they believe it should be again,” he continued. “They don’t want the diversity, and they follow him for this, but they’re not the country. We are a diverse people, we are good and strong because of that.
Donaldson added: “And we’re going to come back to that, I assure you.”
“I like the optimism, Sam,” Stelter replied.
Watch the video below from CNN.
In concluding editorial comments on CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper use the words of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to point out their hypocrisy as they provide cover for Donald Trump.
As the CNN host noted, "The White House sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week suggesting that President Trump is not going to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry thumbing his nose at the notion that the U.S. government was designed with three co-equal branches specifically to offer checks and balances on each other."
"When President Obama was in the White House, there was lots of oversight on the Fast and Furious scandal and the Benghazi tragedy -- we covered it," he continued. "There were whistleblowers -- we covered them. Journalists who covered and citizens who followed Benghazi may find it stunning to find Republican members of Congress trash-talking whistle-blowers and the oversight responsibilities of the House."
An appearance on CNN's State of the Union by Sen. Kevin Kramer (R-ND) may not have panned out as well as he had hoped after he was peppered with questions about Donald Trump's corruption and false claims and was unable to answer host Jake Tapper's questions.
Asked about Trump and former New York Mayor Rudy Giulani's fishing expedition for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Kramer instead talked about Hunter Biden's "corruption," which the CNN host promptly slapped down with a fact check, saying there was no corruption involved -- before moving on to the president's quid pro quo phonecall with Ukraine.
