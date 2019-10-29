Virgin Galactic becomes first space tourism company to land on Wall Street
Virgin Galactic landed on Wall Street Monday, debuting its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in a first for a space tourism company.
Founder Richard Branson appeared on the floor of the NYSE to ring a bell marking the beginning of trading, as fireworks jetted behind him.
“We have pioneered several space milestones, including sending our chief astronaut trainer as the first passenger to space on a commercial spaceship,” Virgin Galactic said on Twitter.
“Today, we tick off another first — now anyone can invest in the future of space.”
The company, which will trade under the initials SPCE, ended down 0.34 percent at $11.75, with a valuation of $969 million.
Virgin Galactic joined the NYSE after merging with Social Capital Hedosophia, which was already listed. This allowed it to skip the formal IPO process and bring in $450 million.
Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic has spent years developing its space program, and after a fatal accident in 2014, has twice crossed the barrier into the final frontier.
The company plans to offer weightless flights to six passengers at a time, at $250,000 (225,750 euros) a ticket for the first customers from the Summer of 2020, though it has yet to begin commercial launches.
The client-astronauts will be able to float around the ship’s cabin and look out of portholes to see the curvature of the Earth, all while surrounded by the blackness of space.
More than 600 people have already signed up for the journey.
Branson is joined in the new space race by Blue Origin, founded by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, which wants to offer clients a few minutes of weightlessness aboard a small rocket that takes off vertically.
Tesla’s Elon Musk has founded SpaceX, with an eye on long-range space travel.
Breaking Banner
Close to a psychotic break? Harvard psychiatrist on Trump’s downward spiral — and how his paranoia may persuade him to leave office
He has shown himself to be a malignant narcissist and a habitual liar. The Washington Post’s ongoing tally of Trump lies is now at almost 14,000. These are not “misstatements” or “gaffes” or the semi-harmful utterances of a fabulist: Donald Trump behaves like a pathological liar.
Republican leaders and others in Trump’s inner circle know that he is mentally unwell. They speak of that fact in hushed tones and in “off the record” conversations with reporters. This is but another example of how Trump’s Republicans are more loyal to power, and to him, than they are the country’s well-being.
Nepali climber claims new speed record for world’s 14 highest peaks
A Nepali mountaineer on Tuesday smashed the record for summiting the world's 14 highest peaks, racing up all "8000ers" in just seven months, according to a post on his social media accounts.
Nirmal Purja completed the climb of the 14 mountains, all over 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) in seven months, the post said. The previous record was almost eight years.
"MISSION ACHIEVED! says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma," read the post on Purja's Facebook page, referring to the final peak in China.
Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka completed the same feat after seven years, 11 months and 14 days in 1987 after Italy's legendary Reinhold Messner became the first to scale the 14 peaks a year earlier.
Octogenarian man with rightwing links tries to burn French mosque, shoots two
An 84-year-old former candidate for France's ultra-right party shot and seriously wounded two men in their 70s who saw him trying to burn a mosque in southwest France, police said, as the government expressed "solidarity" with Muslims.
The octogenarian opened fire when two men, aged 74 and 78, came upon him trying to set fire to the door of the mosque in Bayonne on Monday afternoon, a police statement said.
The victims were brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, while the suspected shooter was later arrested near his home. He had also set fire to a car outside the Mosque.