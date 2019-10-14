‘Vladimir Putin has something on Donald Trump’: Ambassador Sherman says the Kremlin must have kompromat

Former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman concluded on Monday that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin must have “something” on President Donald Trump.

“The latest reporting from The New York Times indicates that the thousands of troops that we have there, that the president moved, are now trapped. They don’t have an actual way out since Turkey has cut off the roads and the exit routes that they might use and so now there is the question of will there be an airlift? How will we get the U.S. troops out?” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked.

“We haven’t had to get troops out like this since the fall of Saigon,” Sherman replied. “This is going to be very, very difficult.”

“The president has basically handed the country back over to Assad, to Putin and to Iran and to ISIS,” explained.

“I guess we’ll continue to be asking this question for a long time, but why does he want to do these things for Vladimir Putin?” O’Donnell asked.

“This is the more than $64 million question. Maybe this is the $10 billion question — if that’s what Donald Trump is really worth — though I doubt it,” Sherman replied.

“Clearly he has business interests. Clearly Putin has something on Donald Trump,” she said.

“But the other thing — and I hate to say this — is Donald Trump really believes in strongmen. He belies that the president should have unbridled powers. His attorney general, William Barr, believes the president should have unbridled powers, she noted.

“So the president of the United States likes strongmen. He wants to be Vladimir Putin — and clearly Vladimir Putin has something on Donald Trump,” Sherman concluded.

Watch: