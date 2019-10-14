Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Vladimir Putin has something on Donald Trump’: Ambassador Sherman says the Kremlin must have kompromat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman concluded on Monday that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin must have “something” on President Donald Trump.

“The latest reporting from The New York Times indicates that the thousands of troops that we have there, that the president moved, are now trapped. They don’t have an actual way out since Turkey has cut off the roads and the exit routes that they might use and so now there is the question of will there be an airlift? How will we get the U.S. troops out?” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We haven’t had to get troops out like this since the fall of Saigon,” Sherman replied. “This is going to be very, very difficult.”

“The president has basically handed the country back over to Assad, to Putin and to Iran and to ISIS,” explained.

“I guess we’ll continue to be asking this question for a long time, but why does he want to do these things for Vladimir Putin?” O’Donnell asked.

“This is the more than $64 million question. Maybe this is the $10 billion question — if that’s what Donald Trump is really worth — though I doubt it,” Sherman replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly he has business interests. Clearly Putin has something on Donald Trump,” she said.

“But the other thing — and I hate to say this — is Donald Trump really believes in strongmen. He belies that the president should have unbridled powers. His attorney general, William Barr, believes the president should have unbridled powers, she noted.

“So the president of the United States likes strongmen. He wants to be Vladimir Putin — and clearly Vladimir Putin has something on Donald Trump,” Sherman concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Vladimir Putin has something on Donald Trump’: Ambassador Sherman says the Kremlin must have kompromat

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman concluded on Monday that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin must have "something" on President Donald Trump.

"The latest reporting from The New York Times indicates that the thousands of troops that we have there, that the president moved, are now trapped. They don’t have an actual way out since Turkey has cut off the roads and the exit routes that they might use and so now there is the question of will there be an airlift? How will we get the U.S. troops out?" MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell asked.

"We haven’t had to get troops out like this since the fall of Saigon," Sherman replied. "This is going to be very, very difficult."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mick Mulvaney implicated by Trump official who testified before Congress on Monday: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

Acting White House chief of staff MicK Mulvaney was implicated by a former top National Security Council official during nine-hours of congressional testimony, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The newspaper reported, "In her testimony, she detailed a July 10 meeting she attended with senior Ukrainian officials, then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, and other U.S. officials in which the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, raised the issue of the investigations, the people said."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative pundit blasts Mattis for not speaking candidly about Trump: He ‘is not a moral hero — he is enabling the criminal to escape’

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 14, 2019

By

When former Defense Secretary James Mattis announced his resignation in December 2018, many Never Trump conservatives lamented the departure of someone they saw as a voice of reason and sanity in the Trump Administration. Those Never Trumpers were anxious to hear what a post-White House Mattis had to say in an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd that aired on “Meet the Press” Sunday. But conservative Washington Post writer and Trump critic Jennifer Rubin, in her October 14 column, stresses that she wishes Mattis were speaking more “candidly” and frankly about his time in the White House and President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image