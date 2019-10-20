Quantcast
‘Was Alex Jones not available?’ CNN faces viewer backlash for hiring ‘conspiracy dunce Sean Duffy’

CNN viewers lashed out on Sunday after the network announced it had hired former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy (R), who quit his previous job in Congress to take care of his nine children.

During a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of the Union program, Duffy defended President Donald Trump by repeating a conspiracy theory about a Democratic Party server that he claimed is controlled by Ukrainians.

Read some of the responses to Duffy’s first appearance as a CNN contributor.

