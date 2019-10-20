‘Was Alex Jones not available?’ CNN faces viewer backlash for hiring ‘conspiracy dunce Sean Duffy’

CNN viewers lashed out on Sunday after the network announced it had hired former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy (R), who quit his previous job in Congress to take care of his nine children.

During a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of the Union program, Duffy defended President Donald Trump by repeating a conspiracy theory about a Democratic Party server that he claimed is controlled by Ukrainians.

Read some of the responses to Duffy’s first appearance as a CNN contributor.

#CNNSOTU you guys hired Sean Duffy??? Wtaf?? — Amy 🦚 (@goldypoppy) October 20, 2019

Wait a minute, did @CNN really hire GOP hack Sean Duffy? Ugh SMH — Yankee Girl (@yankeegirlnj65) October 20, 2019

Are you fucking kidding me @CNN? Sean Duffy? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 20, 2019

Oh great, @CNN just welcomed another trump apologist to their family, Sean Duffy. Thanks but no thanks. — Jacqueline Kay Weil (@jackiread) October 20, 2019

.@jaketapper you bring on loonytoon Sean Duffy? wow, just wow. That's a ridiculously bad decision by the head honchos @cnn to hire him. Changed channel immediately to @davidgura — Rudy who? (@WachsPoetic) October 20, 2019

Hilarous! @CNN just hired #SeanDuffy to trumpet Trumps talking points and the first thing he does on @SOTU is LIE about how inclusive the #Republican party is. No rebuttal from @jaketapper

This is their definition of fair reporting??

This is why #CNN is a JOKE. — Global Soul (@BKsCorner) October 20, 2019

Son of a bitch!!!!! Did I just turn on cnn and see Sean Duffy has joined the “cnn family” wtf cnn damnit!!!! What news channel can I watch? Not fox not cnn!!! This dude has zero FN credibility zero!!!!!! His opinion is complete 🐂💩 and you all at cnn know it DAMN!!!! — jimsbarbershop (@jimsbarbershop) October 20, 2019

The world is on fire, what should we do? CNN: Let's hire Sean Duffy to lie and spew conspiracy theories. 🤦‍♂️#CNNSOTU — James (@james1976mc) October 20, 2019

Wow. I didn’t think CNN could find a more bonkers pro Trump contributor than Rick Santorum but they did with Sean Duffy…complete conspiracy theorist. #CNNSOTU — Michael Beltran (@MickyBell) October 20, 2019

Sean Duffy out there spewing conspiracy theories on CNN right now. Bravo, @CNN 🤬🤬 — Yankee Girl (@yankeegirlnj65) October 20, 2019

Whelp. I guess when CNN got rid of Jack Kingston, they needed another Resident Dolt. They got it. They hired Sean Duffy. He's so stupid he makes Matt Gaetz look like a genius. Maybe not a stable genius. A two year old can out-argue and out-smart Duffy. Unreal. — therealquestioniswhy (@TellUsWhy2017) October 20, 2019

Congratulations @CNNSotu you’ve replaced the smirking Rick Santorum with conspiracy believing Sean Duffy. While opposing views are healthy please do better. — Albert Berner (@sidnuncio) October 20, 2019

Hey @CNNPolitics How do you think Sean Duffy’s first dip in the water is going? Absolutely absurd and flat out ignorant talking points…why don’t you go get someone out in the park eating garbage- he’d make about as much sense and probably have more intelligent things to say. — SB (@lockjaw43) October 20, 2019

SO HAPPY that @CNN is reaping the benefits of hiring #SeanDuffy

Hes now trying to defend and push the #Crowdstrike conspiracy and the #server in #Ukraine

Well done guys!!

You should be SO PROUD @jaketapper. Nice lack of rebuttal, you clown.

Thank you @amandacarpenter for trying — Global Soul (@BKsCorner) October 20, 2019

Once again, @CNNPolitics brings on a lunatic to serve as a punching bag for its left-wing panel. Have the debate, @jaketapper, but have it with someone who doesn’t fall back on conspiracy theories. #seanduffy — ErICK WinICK🎃👻☠️ (@Ron_Decline) October 20, 2019

Former Congressman Sean Duffy left Congress because of the imminent birth of his ninth child, a daughter with health issues. Then here he is on State of the Union vociferously defending Trump with a self-satisfied grin. Another hypocrite! — Marta Davies (@martadavies426) October 20, 2019

Today's #CNNSOTU was a complete and utter shit show. From Jake's shallow interview of @PeteButtigieg to Sean Duffy. I think I need a break. — Steve (@Stevil907) October 20, 2019

Should we now be thrilled to have an alternate look at the truth with #SeanDuffy now that hes the latest hire by @CNN?

What a JOKE.

Its enough that we get LIED to every day by Trump, now we get this clown too

And CNN PAYS HIM!!

Ridiculous.@jaketapper sat there quite as a mouse. — Global Soul (@BKsCorner) October 20, 2019

Jake Tapper always has that stupid look on his face after being force feed RW bullshit by the white crusaders @CNN keeps hiring Sean Duffy a new hire just spent his CNN debut lying the entire segment while Tapper sat & watched 🤔 #Cnnsotu — RepublicansAreInsane (@1UglyEngineer) October 20, 2019

.@CNNSotu Sean Duffy pushed a conspiracy theory on first day as a CNN political contributor. Today should also be his last day! #GOPCorruption — Michael Ruiz (@GoldStarFather) October 20, 2019

.@CNN just fvcked up and hired Sean Duffy. He's an asshole. @Duffy4Wisconsin — Babe (@Babe_in_AR) October 20, 2019

Hey @jaketapper wtf did @CNN think it was a wise idea to hire #SeanDuffy, a parrot for @realDonaldTrump. Do you real think that the public needs another mouthpiece shouting out conspiracy theories? #WTFCNN — K. Miller (@Spudsinthe509) October 20, 2019

Sean Duffy is the dumbest dullest person to come out of Congress in years. Thank goodness I haven't subscribed to @CNN in almost a decade. — Luvly1 (@LuvlyDramaGurl) October 20, 2019

Maybe @soledadobrien or @rolandsmartin can explain why @CNN would hire a conspiracy theorist such as Sean Duffy as an analyst? Shouldn't honesty and credibility be factors in hiring former office holders? — larryirving (@larry_irving) October 20, 2019

What the hell is this? CNN has added that moron, Sean Duffy, from the Real World to their team? Like his political views haven't grown or evolved in 20+ years. SMH. Another reason I don't bother with CNN. Can't believe they're giving this trash a platform. — L'amant Boulanger (@cillcillwi) October 20, 2019

Just lost all respect for #SeanDuffy He said he was leaving Congress to spend more time with family then joins #FakeNewsCNN I understand making money to support his huge family, but, there wasn't a better alternative? — Kathy ⭐PromisesMadePromisesKept⭐ (@TXTruthChaser) October 20, 2019

CNN always thinks that if it hires just one lying Trump stooge like Sean Duffy for a show like #CNNSOTU, it can steal viewers from Fox News. What CNN doesn’t get is that for every deranged viewer it gains, it loses ten sane viewers in the process. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 20, 2019

This is why @cnn is a joke. Hire Sean Duffy? He is a conspiracy asshole. I have no problem with CNN hiring Republicans but that guy is a list and CNN is a joke to give him a platform …This is why CNN is terrible — bill plante (@billplante) October 20, 2019

As if employing Rick Santorum isn't embarrassing enough, now CNN has conspiracy dunce Sean Duffy. — katekahn1 (@katekahn1) October 20, 2019