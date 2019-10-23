Quantcast
WATCH: Alabama Republican explodes after CNN asks about Bill Taylor’s damning Ukraine testimony

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) shouted at a CNN reporter for asking about the devastating testimony against President Donald Trump by Ambassador Bill Taylor.

“We start with a bizarre turn on Capitol Hill when as many as two dozen House Republicans upset over the impeachment inquiry stormed a secure hearing room,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar reported. “Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia was getting ready to answer questions at the time. This is pretty extraordinary.”

“It is,” CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju replied.

“Earlier today, the Republicans who are not part of this proceedings railed on the process. Roughly two dozen or so conservatives came out demanding to be part of this impeachment inquiry. Then they stormed into the secure hearing place,” he reported.

“Some of them were still holding their electronics, which is not allowed in the secure hearing space. But they came in, demanded to be part of it,” he explained. “One congressman, Bradley Byrne (R-AL) got in the face of Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, and yelled at him about the process. Also, Louie Gohmert, a congressman from Texas, was shouting about the process.”

Laura Cooper, who was the witness, actually left while this was taking place.

“I did get a chance to catch up with one Republican who was part of this effort, Mo Brooks (R-AL), and tried to engage him about the things that have been revealed by the president’s top diplomat in Ukraine raising concerns about how the president apparently wanted investigations to be announced that could help him politically in exchange for releasing military aid and Brooks pushed back,” he noted.

CNN then played a clip of Raju attempting to interview Brooks.

“The opening statement says very clearly —” Raju began, before getting cut off.

“The opening statement doesn’t make any difference,” Brooks replied.

“Let me finish my question,” Raju said.

But Brooks would not let him ask his question, much less answer it.

“I’m asking about the substance of what he said,” Raju noted.

“That doesn’t make any difference,” Brooks argued.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Bill Barr is ‘obligated to recuse’ himself from Ukraine investigation — or resign: NYC Bar Association

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

The attorney general of the United States has an obligation to recuse himself from any Department of Justice matters stemming from the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine, the New York City Bar Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has a unique role in safeguarding the rule of law under the Constitution. By failing to recuse himself from DOJ’s review of the Ukraine Matter, Attorney General William P. Barr has undermined that role," the statement read.

Continue Reading

‘Worse than the Dems!’ Trump takes veiled shot at Pompeo as he rages against Bill Taylor’s Republican lawyer

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump blasted a Republican attorney for representing Ambassador Bill Taylor.

The president attacked John B. Bellinger III, who worked for the National Security Council during the George W. Bush administration.

"Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress!" Trump said. "Worse than the Dems!"

During the 2016 campaign, Bellinger signed a letter by Republican former national security officials warning against voting for Trump. Taylor did not sign the letter.

Continue Reading
 

Lindsey Graham says he is keeping an open mind on the existence of a quid pro quo: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

While some of the most right-wing Republican congressmen have taken over a secure hearing room to prevent testimony against President Donald Trump, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he was keeping an open mind on the impeachment inquiry.

"New development on Capitol Hill this very hour in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump," MSNBC Stephanie Ruhle reported. "Sen. Lindsey Graham, just moments ago, commented on the GOP delay of Laura Cooper’s testimony and Bill Taylor’s explosive, 10-hour deposition just 24 hours ago."

"The House is to bring forth some credible evidence. Are you willing to keep an open mind on impeachment?" Graham was asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
