Watch: All of Trump’s failed defenses for his Ukraine scandal
CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Wednesday reminded her viewers that Trump allies’ defenses of the president throughout the Ukraine scandal have continued to evolve after new facts emerge that undercut their older defenses.
While talking with the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, Bolduan delivered an exhaustive list of all the failed defenses that the president and his supporters have made to justify Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his political opponents.
“First it was the president was trying to root out corruption when it came to Ukraine,” she began. “Then it was there was no direct ask coming from the president. Then it was the whistleblower can’t be trusted, then it was Schiff helped the whistleblower write the complaint so it can’t be trusted, and then it was the president was joking, Republicans said, when he said on camera that he would like to see investigations. Then it was there was no quid pro quo because Ukraine didn’t know the aid was being withheld… and now it’s the process is unfair, so you can’t impeach.”
Glasser responded to this by arguing that Republicans now have been reduced to complaining about the process for impeachment hearings instead of defending the president’s documented actions.
“What I’m hearing is the sound of silence… when it comes to Republicans who have not wanted, for the most part, to engage in a robust defense of the facts,” she said.
Watch the video below.
Trump is ‘running out of game plan’ as damning facts pile up: Former GOP House Intel chair
Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who previously served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the Trump White House's angry attacks on ambassador Bill Taylor reek of desperation.
After CNN's Jim Sciutto read the White House's statement accusing Taylor of being a "radical unelected bureaucrat," Rogers dismissed the statement as the act of a cornered administration.
"Bill Taylor is a well respected diplomat over his decades of service to the United States," he said. "When you go on this kind of extreme shouting, hair-on-fire criticism, you are running out of game plan. That's exactly what that tells me."
‘This is simply indefensible’: Two former GOP lawmakers clash over Ukraine testimony
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," former GOP Reps. Charlie Dent (R-PA) and Sean Duffy (R-WI) argued vehemently about the significance of the testimony from Ukraine envoy William Taylor against President Donald Trump.
"The dam is barely holding on. Because look, very persuasive," said Dent. "I don’t know how any Republican member can look at this thing or any member of Congress cannot be alarmed by this. The quid pro quo was stark. And the president is insisting on using, you know, official resources to dig up dirt on his opponent. This is simply indefensible."
"Charlie and I weren’t in the room yesterday for the hearing. And neither were you or your viewers," replied Duffy. "We had more Democrats rush to cameras and with their perspective give us their take on what happened ... I think in America we should open this process up, let every American see Bill Taylor."