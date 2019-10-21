WATCH: Ben Carson thanks God for Trump in bizarre prayer — and then asks Him to ‘Keep America Great’
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Monday opened up the White House cabinet meeting with a bizarre prayer that explicitly thanked God for the existence of President Donald Trump.
Carson began his prayer with a standard invocation thanking God for “the blessings that you have bestowed upon this country.”
After that, though, Carson gave God a thumbs-up for the work He’s done in putting Trump in the White House.
“We thank You for President Trump, who also exhibits great courage in face of constant criticism,” Carson said. “We ask you give him strength to endure and wisdom to lead and to recognize you as the sovereign of the universe, with the solution to everything.”
For good measure, Carson even managed to work the president’s 2020 campaign slogan into the prayer.
“Give us all an understanding heart and a compassion, those are the things that will Keep America Great,” he said.
Watch the video below.
Bill Barr sparks anxiety within the CIA as he investigates ‘origins’ of Mueller’s Russia probe: security analyst
As the Justice Department, headed by Attorney General William Barr, investigates the origins of the Russia investigation, some CIA operatives who played a role in gathering intelligence for Robert Mueller's probe are hiring lawyers, according to NBC News national security reporter Ken Dilanian.
According to various reports, President Trump has granted Barr with "expansive powers" for the investigation and he's reportedly seeking to question CIA analysts.
Speaking to MSNBC's Morning Joe this Monday, Dilanian said that while it's not clear what Barr's intentions are, many in the CIA are "very rattled" at the news.
White House personnel chief delivers a new blow to Trump: Top DHS candidates are not legally qualified
President Donald Trump's quest to find an acting replacement for departed Department of Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen was dealt a significant blow on Monday.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the White House personnel office chief Sean Doocey has informed the president that he doesn't believe either of his top two picks are legally qualified to hold the position.
As the Journal notes, "federal statute that governs vacancies states that acting officials in cabinet-level positions must either be next in line for a position or hold a Senate-confirmed position." Neither Ken Cuccinelli, who heads the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, nor Mark Morgan, who leads Customs and Border Protection, meet those standards, Doocey determined.
Maryland man paralyzed from the waist down after traffic stop ends with him being slammed to the ground
A Prince George's County man is now paralyzed from the waist down after an altercation with police, Fox5DC reported this weekend.
According to the police, when they pulled over 24-year-old Demonte Ward-Blake for an "expired tag" Ward-Blake was argumentative and police said they smelled marijuana in the car. Medical marijuana is legal in Maryland and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana was decriminalized in Maryland in 2014. Ward-Blake was found to have 3 grams of pot on him. Police still use the "smell of marijuana" as a justification for an illegal search, despite 33 states legalizing pot in some way in the U.S., and it's become known as "sniff and search."