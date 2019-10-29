Watch CNN host shut down Trump apologist’s talking points on Ukraine scandal
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Trump campaign official David Urban tried to defend the president in the Ukraine scandal — and anchor Erin Burnett promptly shot down his lies.
The exchange began with a discussion of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, whose testimony has come under scrutiny as multiple other witnesses contradict his denials that the president dangled a quid pro quo.
“David, here’s the other question,” said Burnett. “You know, not in all instances and in some of them Sondland uses the ‘I don’t recall,’ right? When he says, you know, they never shared those misgivings is obviously definitive, but in many other cases he says ‘I don’t recall which,’ you know, I feel like the people and the president of the United States has written testimony to Robert Mueller, he used a word or a phrasing similar [to] that in 19 out of 22 of his answers.”
“Well, people generally use that when they don’t recall,” said Urban. “I mean — any lawyer and all of the lawyers on this panel tonight will tell you that’s a perfectly acceptable legal answer. Let’s just not forget here. Let’s step back and look at what the [Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman] testified about today … He said that his recollection of events track exactly almost to the word, he said, what the — what the transcript which was released by the White House. The colonel never mentioned once that he thought there was a mention of a quid pro quo. He did not like the fact that the president was talking about an investigation, but there was no quid pro quo. He didn’t testify about that today.”
“Well I don’t know, we don’t know what was discussed,” shot back Burnett.
“We do know because it would have been leaked out by [House Intelligence chairman Adam] Schiff,” said Urban.
“The president of Ukraine brings up military aid, and the president of the United States says, but first I want you to do a favor.”
“No, Erin, his written testimony—”
“This is ridiculous, this is when we get, let’s use the words quid pro quo,” said Burnett. “No one uses those words when they’re doing a quid pro quo.”
“No, Erin, listen, stick to the facts,” said Urban. “I’m reading the statement that was released and he says there was no link between the meeting and aid. He specifically discusses that.”
“He doesn’t say any such thing,” said Burnett. “He just talks about the fact that he was extremely concerned about what was on the call. He was concerned about the president’s behavior on the call.”
Watch below:
