WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo demands answers on the GOP’s fear of Trump from Republican congressman

CNN’s Chris Cuomo pushed Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on why the Republican Party is not holding President Donald Trump accountable for what he called “bad behavior.” The issue was about the slow response from Republicans on pulling out of Syria. Meanwhile, the GOP is holding back on the Ukraine scandal and refusing to act after Trump destroyed a key military treaty.

Trump has tried to say that he promised Americans they would get out of all wars when he campaigned in 2016. Presumably, Americans meant Iraq and Afghanistan, which has been going on for well over a decade. Trump attacked former President Barack Obama for refusing to go in when Syria attacked its own people, so it’s unclear why he’s flip-flopping.

“The Pentagon said they were surprised. People in the military and leadership around this country say they were surprised. The president said, ‘I consulted with everybody like I always do.’ Do you believe the president on this?” Cuomo asked about Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria.

“It’s kind of hard to see,” Kinzinger said about Trump’s claims. “I don’t think he would have consulted with everybody. He may have asked Rand Paul and maybe a few others and maybe he did talk to some in the military, but they were surprised. The thing to keep in mind the military wouldn’t want to have a hundred thousand troops in Syria, right? In fact, we hear from many in the military wanted to pull back on the strikes in Iran. They understand the importance of having a few hundred troops that can get intelligence from the ground, which you can’t do from the sky. They can empower local forces, which you can’t do from the sky. And so, yeah, it’s important.”

Cuomo said that one thing he doesn’t understand is that “the Republicans are using hot language about this president, in fact, the kind of language I never heard them use before. Is this some kind of projection that’s not being used on the Ukraine matter? If this is so wrong and worth getting hot about the, how can you look about a president asking a president of another sovereign, Ukraine, to vet his opponent and not say it’s wrong and not get hot about that?”

Kinzinger told Cuomo he was asking the “wrong Republican” because he is concerned about the Ukraine scandal.

“And what I read in the transcript certainly led to a lot of questions that need answers,” he said.

Cuomo asked specifically if he thought what Trump did was “wrong.”

“Yeah, I think so,” Kinzinger said. “Look, I think that there’s a lot that the Democrats are going to find out in this inquest they’re doing, but if he held the aid contingent upon that, that’s one thing. I think that it’s just wrong for a president to talk to a foreign leader about anything regarding our domestic politics.

Watch the interview below: