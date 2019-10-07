WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo demands answers on the GOP’s fear of Trump from Republican congressman
CNN’s Chris Cuomo pushed Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on why the Republican Party is not holding President Donald Trump accountable for what he called “bad behavior.” The issue was about the slow response from Republicans on pulling out of Syria. Meanwhile, the GOP is holding back on the Ukraine scandal and refusing to act after Trump destroyed a key military treaty.
Trump has tried to say that he promised Americans they would get out of all wars when he campaigned in 2016. Presumably, Americans meant Iraq and Afghanistan, which has been going on for well over a decade. Trump attacked former President Barack Obama for refusing to go in when Syria attacked its own people, so it’s unclear why he’s flip-flopping.
“The Pentagon said they were surprised. People in the military and leadership around this country say they were surprised. The president said, ‘I consulted with everybody like I always do.’ Do you believe the president on this?” Cuomo asked about Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria.
“It’s kind of hard to see,” Kinzinger said about Trump’s claims. “I don’t think he would have consulted with everybody. He may have asked Rand Paul and maybe a few others and maybe he did talk to some in the military, but they were surprised. The thing to keep in mind the military wouldn’t want to have a hundred thousand troops in Syria, right? In fact, we hear from many in the military wanted to pull back on the strikes in Iran. They understand the importance of having a few hundred troops that can get intelligence from the ground, which you can’t do from the sky. They can empower local forces, which you can’t do from the sky. And so, yeah, it’s important.”
Cuomo said that one thing he doesn’t understand is that “the Republicans are using hot language about this president, in fact, the kind of language I never heard them use before. Is this some kind of projection that’s not being used on the Ukraine matter? If this is so wrong and worth getting hot about the, how can you look about a president asking a president of another sovereign, Ukraine, to vet his opponent and not say it’s wrong and not get hot about that?”
Kinzinger told Cuomo he was asking the “wrong Republican” because he is concerned about the Ukraine scandal.
“And what I read in the transcript certainly led to a lot of questions that need answers,” he said.
Cuomo asked specifically if he thought what Trump did was “wrong.”
“Yeah, I think so,” Kinzinger said. “Look, I think that there’s a lot that the Democrats are going to find out in this inquest they’re doing, but if he held the aid contingent upon that, that’s one thing. I think that it’s just wrong for a president to talk to a foreign leader about anything regarding our domestic politics.
Watch the interview below:
Eye-popping shouting match erupts after CNN’s Cuomo corners Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," President Donald Trump's lawyer Jay Sekulow clashed with Chris Cuomo following a stinging loss in district court in the fight to keep the president's tax returns secret — and the conversation quickly devolved into shouting.
"Help me understand this," said Cuomo. "How is the district saying 'I reject all of your arguments, turn over the taxes' a win?"
"It’s a win because the U.S. Court of appeals for the Second Circuit, literally within about ten minutes of us filing the application," said Sekulow, who promptly raised his voice and said, "I want to say something here. There are 5,000 D.A. and assistant district attorneys throughout the United States. Can you imagine if the president of the United States was subject to individual investigations by D.A.s for whatever reason they so choose?"
Trump’s ‘impulsive idiocy’ in Syria could have ‘world-shaking reverberations’: Ex-Fox News military expert
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters slammed President Donald Trump for pulling U.S. troops out of northern Syria, and leaving our Kurdish allies to their fate.
"Colonel Peters, you just heard the president say he's 'Not siding with anybody,'" said Cooper. "He claims he told Turkey's President, [Recep] Erdo?an, that there would be 'trouble' if anything 'outside of what we think is humane' happens. Can the Kurds count on that?"
"No, of course not," said Peters. "The president, unfortunately, he lies like a little boy caught stealing from his mom's purse. When you unilaterally withdraw the U.S. forces, the trip-wire forces protecting the best allies we have ever had in the Middle East outside of Israel, at the behest of an Islamist despot who despises the United States and wants to slaughter our best allies, then I'd say you're taking sides, Anderson."