WATCH: Eric Trump leads #MAGA rally crowd in ‘lock him up’ chant against Hunter Biden
One of President Donald Trump’s sons led a crowd into chants of “lock him up” against Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
The chant occured as Eric Trump was warming up the crowd at a campaign rally in Minneapolis for his father.
“You know guys, I was on the campaign trail in 2016 with my father,” Eric Trump said. “We went all over the place. We campaigned as a family, fought like hell. We are stronger today than we were in 2016.”
“We are going to win this state, make no mistake about it,” he promised. “How do you think Elizabeth Warren is feeling right now when she sees this crowd? I don’t think she’s feeling too good.”
“How do you think Joe Biden and his, uh,” he trailed off as the crowd booed at Biden.
“How do you think his son is feeling right now, after embezzling a lot of money, taking a lot of money? A lot of crookedness, he’s not looking too good either,” he argued.
“Maybe lock her up goes to lock him up,” he said.
The large #MAGA crowd loudly chanted “lock him up!”
Watch:
2020 Election
WATCH: Eric Trump leads #MAGA rally crowd in ‘lock him up’ chant against Hunter Biden
One of President Donald Trump's sons led a crowd into chants of "lock him up" against Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.
The chant occured as Eric Trump was warming up the crowd at a campaign rally in Minneapolis for his father.
"You know guys, I was on the campaign trail in 2016 with my father," Eric Trump said. "We went all over the place. We campaigned as a family, fought like hell. We are stronger today than we were in 2016."
"We are going to win this state, make no mistake about it," he promised. "How do you think Elizabeth Warren is feeling right now when she sees this crowd? I don't think she's feeling too good."
2020 Election
‘Donald Trump is not well and you know it!’ Morning Joe scorches GOP for standing by as president fall apart
In a very harsh assessment of President Donald Trump's rapid descent into conspiracy theories and manic tweeting as the reality of impeachment grows daily, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Republicans need to admit that the president is "not well."
“What every Republican on Capitol Hill knows” Scarborough began “[is] Donald Trump is not well, Donald Trump’s not emotionally fit to be president, Republicans, and you know it. He’s not mentally fit to be president of the United States right now and you know it.”
Scarborough went on to criticize the president for his decision to leave the Kurds in Syria at the mercy of Turkish forces, saying, “There are allies that sacrificed their lives, sacrificed their everything for us who are on the run this morning who are bleeding out, who are dying because Donald Trump decided on a whim to release them.”
2020 Election
LISTEN: George Conway blows up Trump White House’s ‘trash’ letter condemning impeachment in rare interview
In a very rare speaking appearance, this time in a podcast with former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, conservative attorney George Conway attacked a letter from Donald Trump's White House attempting to dismiss the House impeachment proceedings.
"This was trash," Conway told the ex- U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Bharara, in the interview for Bharara's "Stay Tuned with Preet."
"The thrust of (the letter) is that there are some kind of constitutional obligations that the House has failed to meet that therefore render its impeachment inquiry illegitimate and unconstitutional, which is complete nonsense, because all the Constitution says is that the House has the sole power over impeachment," he continued.