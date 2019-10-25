Quantcast
WATCH: Hillary Clinton takes a moment during Elijah Cummings’ funeral to biblically blast Donald Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Clinton delivered an uproarious eulogy Friday morning at the funeral of Chairman Elijah Cummings, and took a few moment out to biblically blast President Donald Trump, to great applause.

“Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven—but he also prayed and worked for healing,” Clinton told the audience of statesmen, dignitaries, and lawmakers. “Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.”

Yes, the former Democratic presidential nominee used her Bible tom take a swing at President Trump. King Ahab is seen in the Bible as wicked.

Clinton also told attendees Chairman Cummings “had little tolerance for those who put party ahead of country or partisanship above truth.”

Some responses via Twitter:

