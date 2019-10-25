WATCH: Hillary Clinton takes a moment during Elijah Cummings’ funeral to biblically blast Donald Trump
Former U.S. Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Clinton delivered an uproarious eulogy Friday morning at the funeral of Chairman Elijah Cummings, and took a few moment out to biblically blast President Donald Trump, to great applause.
“Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven—but he also prayed and worked for healing,” Clinton told the audience of statesmen, dignitaries, and lawmakers. “Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.”
Yes, the former Democratic presidential nominee used her Bible tom take a swing at President Trump. King Ahab is seen in the Bible as wicked.
Hillary Clinton on Elijah Cummings: "Like the prophet, our Elijah could call down fire from heaven—but he also prayed and worked for healing…
"Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel." https://t.co/TlLvHGtkbL pic.twitter.com/U5bOMx2jhh
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 25, 2019
Clinton also told attendees Chairman Cummings “had little tolerance for those who put party ahead of country or partisanship above truth.”
Some responses via Twitter:
Hillary Clinton just compared Donald and Melania Trump to King Ahab and Queen Jezebel. #ouch
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 25, 2019
HUGE applause when Hillary Clinton made this theological zinger at Elijah Cummings' funeral: "It is no coincidence that Elijah shared a name with an Old Testament prophet … Like that Old Testament prophet he stood against the corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel."
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 25, 2019
😍 Secretary @HillaryClinton went there. She said that Congressman @RepCummings , was like his namesake the Prophet Elijah who stood up against King Ahab and Queen Jezebel.
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) October 25, 2019
King Ahab and Queen Jezebel. #brilliant
— Angela Miller (@MillerAngieOTC) October 25, 2019
